There is plenty to love about my job. I get to cover high school sports and get paid to do it, and there is any number of aspects to enjoy about each and every sport -- as I was reminded Wednesday at the Arabian Roundup at Pendleton Heights.
Invariably, one of the first people I see at a cross country meet, or any sporting event for that matter, held at Pendleton Heights is Ken McCarty.
I first met Ken several years ago when I covered the South Madison School Corporation for my previous employer. As the business manager for the corporation, he was the guy I usually went to for simple explanations for some of the complex issues that were before the school board. He was always very friendly, helpful and patient as he fielded my questions.
We chatted for several minutes Wednesday about masks, the beauty of the return of sports and the many challenges facing schools as they reopen. I always ask about his daughter Allison, a former PH cross country star and the 2017 Red Haven Award winner. She was a Lilly Endowment Scholarship winner and is, believe it or not, a senior now at Indiana University. It sounds like she may be embarking on a career soon working on the statistics that go with medical experiments, including vaccines.
Sounds like a good time to jump into that career.
The running community is comprised of athletes who support one another, and many friendships formed through the sport last forever. Several recent area athletes like Luke Combs, Milan Jones, Stormie Fitch, Michael Taylor, and Negesse Kishpaugh have spoken about supporting one another, even as they may have been rivals on the course.
I was near the finish line after the girls race Wednesday, making some notes and preparing for the boys race and deciding on who to talk with after the event, when another athlete I’ve written about here before walked by.
Alexandria’s Allie Gast had just completed her run and was heading toward her family and teammates. When I noticed her, I gave her a simple “Good run, Allie,” and she smiled and thanked me.
Then she stopped, turned back to me, and told me Frankton’s Abby Hartley was best competitor she’s ever run with.
I didn’t ask her about anything. I congratulated her on her effort, but instead of talking about herself or thumping her own chest, she chose to use that opportunity to praise a competitor.
In my capacity as a journalist, I was as compelled to ask a follow-up as she seemed to have been to compliment the Frankton senior.
I asked a one-word question.
“Why?”
She talked about Abby running alongside her and urging Allie on, pushing her to be better. When she repeated the statement to a Tiger teammate who happened to be standing nearby, she quickly nodded and gave her approval to Gast’s assessment.
The two least surprising bits of news here are that Allie would take a moment to brag about someone else and that a cross country runner makes it a practice to support a competitor.
That just seems to be what Allie’s character, and the running community as a whole, is all about.
