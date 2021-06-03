As vaccination rates go up and COVID infection rates go down, one of the best sports-related side effects has been the return of fans to sporting arenas.
At NBA and MLB stadiums, the spectators are filling the seats and adding that extra element of excitement that cannot be replaced by piped in crowd noise. Even Indianapolis Motor Speedway allowed over 100,000 fans in for the running of the Indy 500.
The same was true at every venue I visited over the last week of high school postseason play.
At Fortville, Marion, Kokomo, Frankton, Pendleton, Centerville and Fairmount, fans encircled the courts and fields screaming their support and hanging on every serve, volley, pitch and swing. I’m sure it was the same everywhere as sports partisans unleashed a year’s worth of pent up cheering.
It was electric, and it was that part of sports that had been missing even as the games resumed last fall when -- in the interest of public health and safety -- only parents and immediate family were permitted to attend.
This benefits everyone. It makes for a more memorable experience for the athletes, helps athletic departments begin to recoup lost revenue from the last year and creates more excitement in the community as neighbors can pull up their lawn chairs and cheer on the local baseball team.
However, with every up, there must be a down. The return of fans is no exception.
Fans who feel the purchase of a ticket entitles them to behave any way they wish have become increasingly volatile, based on recent happenings, particularly at NBA games.
The Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and Utah Jazz have recently been forced to discipline patrons who have crossed the line by hurling popcorn, water bottles and racial epithets at players.
One baseball fan decided to go streaking at a Washington Nationals game and hid inside a tarp tube, while three others have received a one-year ban from the Houston Astros for fighting in the stands.
I’m not sure what makes fans feel this is an appropriate way to behave in that setting, but it is highly unsettling. Maybe it’s as simple as some folks can’t handle a few beers or possibly, by spending a few hundred dollars on courtside seats, they are permitted to behave like uneducated jerks.
I’m hopeful this type of behavior does not leak down to high school sports on a more widespread level or a more intimate basis than the belittling of umpires that continues to be a problem.
There was an instance this week where a “fan” loudly leveled his disappointment at a loss toward the coaching staff in a profane manner.
I was told it was the first time that particular person had attended a game this year and, whether they forgot how to behave or never knew how to act in public in the first place, maybe he should stay home for any future games.
The fun is back. We don’t one that one horrible apple to ruin this long-awaited experience for everyone else.
