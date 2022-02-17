Earlier this week, George Bremer and I visited Frankton High School for conversations with the girls basketball team as part of our coverage of this weekend’s trip to the LaPorte semistate.
At the end of the girls practice, which was more of a loose shootaround, we headed to the cafeteria to interview coach Stephan Hamaker and players Emma Sperry, Cagney Utterback and Bailee Webb. We crossed paths with the middle school girls players as they entered the gym for their practice.
I made the comment, “Is this the next round of semistaters?”
Without hesitation, one of the young ladies headed into practice shouted back, “Staters!”
Had there been a similar encounter four years ago, it likely would have been Lauryn Bates, Utterback or Webb with the confident retort or two years ago, maybe Sperry would have been the respondent.
That’s part of the culture of Frankton girls basketball, the way the younger kids look up to the high school players and the way they compete and carry themselves.
In 2018, this year’s juniors and seniors were rooting on Sydney Tucker and Destyne Knight as they upset most of Class 2A’s top 10 on their way to semistate before they went on their own run to the state championship game in 2020.
This is how success begets success, and Frankton is just the latest example.
I distinctly remember speaking with Will Jones and Jon Ross Richardson after their 2016 state championship basketball season at Lapel. They were both in kindergarten when they watched the Bulldogs win the title in 2005 and made a pact to win one themselves when they got the chance.
The same is happening in Daleville with the wrestling team. This year’s state finalists Julius Gerencser and Jackson Ingenito were inspired by — and eventually coached by — two-time state finalist Corbin Maddox. The youngsters in the Broncos wrestling pipeline have two outstanding role models to look up to.
And we’re just a few years away from learning how many of the hordes of Alexandria youngsters who cheered the Tigers on to the 2019 state baseball title will be donning the school colors themselves and chasing their own championship dreams.
The one thing all these groups have in common — aside from lots of winning — is they are athletes and students of high character.
While the adults honor their efforts and praise the wins and the hard work that produced them, younger eyes in the community are watching what is happening beyond the stats.
They see a group of kids coming together, working like the devil and never giving up until their common goal has been completed. Even more so, they see how these athletes can blend success with being great in the classroom and even better in life.
Whether high school kids should be role models or not, they certainly are for the next generation.
And time and again, the most successful area athletes are the most deserving of such reverence, both on the field and off.
What parent would be upset if their youngsters grew up to be the next Silas Allred, Erikka Hill or Lauryn Bates?
They could do a whole lot worse.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.