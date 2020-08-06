As August was approaching, I was asked one question more than any other this summer.
“What will happen with fall sports?”
Usually accompanied by a shrug, my responses have been all over the map the last five months. I’ve been everywhere from “things will calm down, and everything will be fine” to “this is completely out of control, and there is no chance anyone plays anything” and pretty much anything and everything in between.
Very recently, my belief was the fall season would get started, but there were no guarantees as to how long it would last.
Now, it is my assertion we will have as much IHSAA sports as possible, even if it means there won’t be a season for everyone.
Schools like University and International have already moved the bulk of their fall sports to intramurals, and Hammond, Concord and Northridge have also determined their fall sports will be suspended. The state’s largest population center in Marion County is currently evaluating whether or not it can conduct fall sports before Oct. 1. Originally, the county health department said no sports, but after pushback from the public and school officials, that decision has been delayed.
But, whatever decisions school corporations make — in a statement from the IHSAA on Thursday, it was determined school sports would be local decisions — could be put in jeopardy by the way we have approached this virus all summer.
And I’m not talking about what has become a ridiculous debate about how to handle the novel coronavirus pandemic. If you don’t understand social distancing and wearing masks are our best weapons at stopping the spread, hearing the science from me one more time won’t matter a lick.
Nope, I’m talking about summer sports, specifically AAU and showcase basketball as well as travel softball and baseball.
As I’m writing this, I hear a sixth athlete from our 11 area schools has tested positive for COVID-19. I get that it’s a small number, but I’m old enough to remember when the nation only had 15 total cases.
That number did not get smaller, and it definitely did not go to zero.
I know who three of the kids are, and I also know four have been participants in summer basketball, softball or baseball. It is important to note these kids are either asymptomatic or have shown only mild symptoms.
When Gov. Eric Holcomb announced his plan for reopening the state, I wrote I was concerned about the way we would react. At that time, my chief worry was people in general would take the plan as a green light to go back to normal instead of continuing with the precautions, something that unfortunately has proven to be true.
The part of the plan I did not pay enough attention to at that time was the part about a resumption of summer sports leagues and an allowance of travel sports to begin.
Since then, I’ve seen videos of basketball showcases in full gyms with no masks and photos of softball and baseball teams taken in out-of-state hot zones while standing shoulder to shoulder.
In late June, I spoke with an area girls basketball coach who attends a great many showcases. He reported a mixed bag of the way these events are being handled. In one weekend, he saw an event where masks and social distancing was required along with a minimum amount of spectators. The gym was cleared after each game before the next group of players and spectators was admitted.
But he said a similar event was handled completely differently, crowded gyms, no mask requirements, utterly no safety protocols or guidelines being followed.
I get the importance of these organizations. Athletes can show off their abilities outside of the structure of their high school teams in order to impress college coaches and earn much needed scholarships, which makes those leagues a good thing and a very important part of athletics.
But, as we hear of teachers, coaches, janitors and school administrators going to extraordinary lengths to ensure the safe return to school and resumption of school athletics — both vitally important for the kids and their mental health — I can’t help but wonder how many of these leagues, especially those that travel out of state, are taking the same extensive precautions.
As with most aspects of sports these days, I do not have a good answer. But it is definitely something worth watching.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.