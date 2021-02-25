During a postgame celebration for his 2016 state championship team, former Lapel coach Jimmie Howell pointed to his players and said, “This is what can happen when nobody cares who gets the credit.”
I’m sure the Hall of Famer wasn’t the first or the last to utter some variation of that statement. And it is a sentiment that was embodied well by that Bulldogs team and seems to be living on with the two boys teams that have had the best regular seasons in the area.
Shenandoah is 20-3 with a Friday date with Wapahani, and Madison-Grant wrapped up its regular season at 19-3. The Argylls have already wrapped up the outright Central Indiana Conference championship while Dave McCollough’s bunch can do the same in the Mid-Eastern Conference with a victory in their season finale.
Statistics certainly tell part of the story of their unselfishness that has led to great seasons.
It is no accident five of the top six players in the area in assists are on these two teams.
Senior Grant Brown (6) and sophomore Jase Howell (5.3) are the facilitators for the Argylls and first-year coach Kevin Cherry, and they do it in different ways.
At 6-foot-3, Brown’s size helps him see the floor and spot passing lanes over the smaller guards that defend him. He also leads the team in rebounds and is adept at finding his teammates for outlet passes and transition baskets.
Without Brown’s size, the 5-10 Howell uses prestidigitation. Like an expert magician, he gets you to watch his eyes and his left hand while he burns you with his right hand. The passes he completes can leave the fan smiling and the opponent shaking their head.
For Shenandoah, the accomplished senior guard trio of Andrew Bennett (4.9), Jakeb Kinsey (5.2) and Kaden McCollough (5.6) have piled up the assists by finding each other. Add in the emergence of Kameron Graddy and Michael Howard as prolific scoring options, and those three guys have to feel like me at a buffet with no shortage of options.
And here’s the thing.
It’s not like these guys are one-trick ponies. They can all shoot from the perimeter, and they are all scorers. Brown, Bennett, and Kinsey have already cleared 1,000 points for their careers, and McCollough should do so soon. Jase Howell certainly has the potential to join older brother Kaden in the club before his career is over.
But the part of the story statistics can never tell is just how much they enjoy sharing the ball.
It is obvious by watching these teams play and in speaking with the players themselves.
The players celebrate the accomplishments of their teammates more loudly than their own. These five kids — as well as the rest of the rosters -- are among the best in the area, and yet they rarely thump their own chests or crow on about themselves. Their instinct is to deflect credit for a 20-point game to the player who set the screens, grabbed the rebound or made the pass.
In speaking with the coaches and players for these two teams, they share another characteristic with that Lapel team.
They are on a mission.
While they are enjoying a successful season and celebrating what they’ve already accomplished, 19-3 and 20-3 is not the goal. Both teams will face a stiff challenge during next week’s sectional but have designs on a deep postseason run.
If and when that happens, none of the players will care who gets the credit.
