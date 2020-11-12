The final time I spoke with Craig Brunnemer was last Thursday following the Pendleton Heights girls basketball season-opening win over Marion.
I spotted him before the game, decked out in his blue warm-ups and seated in his usual spot in the southwest corner of the gymnasium. That was a typical sight. He would be there to watch his daughter, Hailee, play for the Arabians anytime his Elwood Panthers did not have a game.
It was not unusual for him to have papers spread out across the bleacher seats in front of him as he studied scouting reports and game plans for upcoming contests while he enjoyed his daughter’s play.
On that particular night, Hailee had a great varsity game for the Arabians. While I waited to speak with PH coach Chad Cook about the game, I wandered down to the court to visit with Craig and offer my compliments on the way Hailee had played.
That conversation, which I now regret was only a couple minutes long, offered a quintessential glimpse into what made Craig so beloved by so many.
He was so proud of Hailee. I told him that, by my unofficial stats, she was a rebound shy of a double-double. That brought a big smile that goes with the pride of a father when his child is successful.
But he was also a coach. He pointed out she is getting better at seeing the entire floor but still needs improvement.
Thinking about that makes me smile. That was almost every interview I ever conducted with him after his team’s games.
Craig always talked longer than I needed him to, considering the typical game story has just a few quotes. But I didn’t mind. I always enjoyed our conversations.
If it was a loss, he was always frank in talking about where his team came up short, whether it was not shooting well, rebounding the ball, turning it over too many times or whatever.
But, inevitably, the bulk of his words were pride in the effort of the kids, win or lose. If I asked about the play of one, he would talk about her and then five or six more, always praising their effort, improvement and commitment to the team.
It was obvious he connected with his players on a personal level. That could be seen during interactions at practice and after games. There was always laughter, and there were smiles.
That connection was made all the more plain to see in the social media posts from his players that came in the hours and days following his tragic death. They were not mourning the loss of a basketball coach, they were dealing with the shock and grief that comes with the unexpected passing of a friend.
That is what everyone who knew Craig is dealing with because whether you knew him for a short time or a long time, he felt like a friend.
He loved his family, he loved his players and he was a champion for girls sports everywhere. He was usually one of the first — if not the first — to congratulate an athlete or a team from another school on their accomplishments.
While his life ended far, far too soon at the age of 47 Monday evening, he touched a great many lives in a positive way during his time on Earth.
That can’t be replaced, and Elwood athletic director Marty Wells had it right when he told me this loss hurts deeply and will take a long time from which to recover.
Rest easy, coach. You will be missed.
