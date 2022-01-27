This week, the Baseball Writers Association of America elected former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz to the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Every year at this time, the debate rages on who is worthy of induction and who should be excluded as a result of baseball’s so-called “steroid era.”
This is to say nothing of the constant Pete Rose conversation, which is an entirely different matter.
It is my feeling the issue is much deeper than whether to include or exclude those who used performance enhancing drugs while playing the game.
To me, there are two classes to assess -- those who were already worthy of consideration prior to their use and those who only achieved greatness and success because of the drugs.
There are very few in the first group, which is headlined by Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens.
There is no question both benefitted from their use. Bonds, by the time he had played several years in San Francisco after seven seasons in Pittsburgh, was a lead pipe cinch to be elected on the first ballot. One of the top hitters and defenders in the league, he became so enraged and envious due to the attention Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa were receiving for their home run battle, he decided if he couldn’t beat those two, he would join them.
Likewise for Clemons who, after several years of marked decline with the Red Sox, left for Toronto and was suddenly as dominant as he had been over his first decade in Boston. Instead of losing his effectiveness, he was getting better as he got older. There have been others who have done so, but none gained velocity as they aged like Clemons did.
Sosa is the poster child for the second group. He was, at best, a solid power hitter who only hit above .275 once and had a career-high of 40 homers in his first nine seasons prior to the 1998 campaign when he and McGwire dueled for home run supremacy. Sosa finished the year with an incredible 66 bombs, four behind the Cardinals slugger.
Did players like Bonds and Clemons extend their careers and pad their statistics — and bank accounts — as a result of their use of performance enhancers?
Yes.
Was it also done during a time when Major League Baseball enjoyed an increased level of popularity due to the rampant steroid use?
Yes.
And were the very sportswriters who now snub these two every year also making hay off covering these stars and turning their own blind eye toward what was really happening?
Also, the answer is yes.
Rather than simply saying, “Anyone using steroids should not be included in the Hall of Fame,” each case should be examined individually on its own merits. While their time on the BBWAA ballot has run out, Bonds and Clemons should eventually be inducted but will have to rely on the veterans committee to do so.
Players like Sosa and McGwire — and probably Alex Rodriguez as well — who owe all of their success to the use of performance enhancers, should never gain admittance.
I don’t consider the inclusion of PED users to the Hall of Fame a black-and-white issue. There are varying shades of gray in between that have to be looked at in a much harder way.
I don't know which group David Ortiz falls into. His arrival as a big-time star came after the steroid cat was out of the bag, and his career numbers follow a much more normal trajectory than Bonds or Clemons. I consider him a worthy HOFer.
This debate is not the same for Rose. Gambling on the sport — especially on your own team — is an MLB death sentence and should be. It nearly killed the sport in 1920 after the Black Sox scandal.
The sport was saved then by Babe Ruth and the long ball. How ironic.
