What a day Wednesday was for Alexandria students, athletes, faculty and fans.
Word came down early in the afternoon two staff members and a student had tested positive for COVID-19, and after consulting with the Madison County Health Department, it was determined the junior-senior high school needed to shut down and return to virtual learning with no extracurricular activities until Sept. 13. Similarly to what happened earlier this fall at Shenandoah, it was deemed a high number of students that would be quarantined due to contact tracing required the move.
It meant the less-than-desirable scenario of kids not being in the classroom was back.
Most importantly, we all hope those who are infected successfully recover and do so quickly.
For sports, that meant two weeks of football games were off the schedule, including Friday’s exciting matchup with Madison-Grant as well as next week’s opportunity to play at Scheumann Stadium on Ball State’s campus.
It meant numerous tennis and cross country competitions were canceled and the golf team would lose out on several opportunities to sharpen up heading into sectional later this month.
And the volleyball team, which was already dealing with the death of its beloved coach as well as already having been quarantined for the first two weeks of the season, would be bowing out of next week’s Madison County tournament. The perennial contenders were scheduled to host Pendleton Heights and Anderson Prep on Thursday evening before Saturday’s final round of matches at Elwood.
The Tigers were just the latest heartbreak in this nearly two-year battle against a pandemic and the misinformation that has perpetuated it.
But just a couple hours after the announcement from AMHS, another announcement came from Indianapolis that changed all of the above.
Gov. Eric Holcomb issued an executive order that relaxed some of the quarantine requirements for schools with high numbers of cases.
This means Alex can return to in-person classes Tuesday, and the only events to be postponed or canceled would be those on the schedule for the remainder of this week and next Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday.
The Tigers’ participation in the county tournament is back on, and the kids will indeed have that chance to play football against Blackford in an FBS stadium Sept. 11.
There is one caveat to the order, and that is students and staff must be wearing masks in the school at all times.
For all the grumbling and outright defiance of masking and masking requirements, it is a small price to pay to keep kids where they belong — in the classroom — and where they want to be — on the field of competition. The best way out of this mess none of us wants to be in is through masks and vaccines.
While the football game may be off Friday — Madison-Grant has already rescheduled a game at Carroll — one feature of the pregame will go on as planned, and I highly encourage Alexandria fans to take part.
There will be a mobile vaccination clinic at the school Friday from 3 to 5 p.m., something I was really excited to hear would be happening when athletic director Mickey Hosier told me about it last week.
I’ve always said sports can lead the way, and I applaud Hosier and Alexandria for offering the chance to get vaccinated at a sporting event, and my hope is other schools will follow suit.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.