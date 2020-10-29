Congratulations to the Los Angeles Dodgers on their first World Series championship since 1988.
Even as a Reds fan, I’m really happy for the only three fans -- that I know -- of the franchise I grew up hating. They would be my predecessor Rick Teverbaugh, Liberty Christian athletic director Jason Chappell and, of course, the great Carl Erskine.
What makes me sad about all this, other than the Dodgers having a great team, is that the joy these three people, who I hold in very high regard, are feeling has been somewhat tainted and overshadowed by the mindlessly selfish act of one of the players.
After being removed from the game in the seventh inning because his COVID-19 test came back positive, star player Justin Turner had to watch the final two innings in isolation somewhere under Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
Sports Illustrated’s Stephanie Apstein reported Wednesday it was Turner’s Monday test that came back positive during the second inning of Tuesday’s Game 6 against Tampa Bay. She said the league then expedited his Tuesday test, which also came back positive, prompting the league to notify the Dodgers and have him removed from the game.
So there he was, correctly isolated from other individuals he could potentially spread the virus to as soon as it was deemed a problem.
Then, two innings later, the Dodgers finished off the Rays and began to celebrate.
With infinitely more time than he has to judge whether a pitch is a fastball or a breaking ball, whether the pitch is in the hitting zone or one he should let go by, Turner made another judgment, one that could have an effect on the health of others.
He decided to ignore the warnings of league officials and health experts by joining his teammates he proposes to care about on the field and celebrating.
There are photos of him on the field without a mask, kissing the trophy, and sitting next to his manager Dave Roberts for a team photo. Roberts, incidentally, is a cancer survivor who is likely to be immune-compromised.
It is one thing to be so selfish as to ignore the warnings and guidelines of health experts and disregarding the need for mask wearing and social distancing at political rallies, sporting events or when simply walking in and out of a convenience store when studies definitively show those behaviors have a significant effect on mitigating the asymptomatic spread of this virus.
It is an entirely different level of irresponsibility and disregard for the safety and health of others Turner showed by celebrating on the field with his teammates, coaches and family members knowing he carried the virus that has killed over 230,000 Americans in just seven months.
Most of the reaction has been condemnation of Turner’s poor and reckless decision. But there have been a few who have said they would do the same thing.
That’s part of the problem. There are a few, which is too many, who have put, and continue to put, their own desires for instant gratification ahead of the needs of others. That’s why we have not stopped or even slowed the spread of this virus.
Turner was in that isolation room and was thrown a grooved fastball right down the middle he could hammer into the seats or let go by for Strike 3 to the detriment of his teammates.
He chose poorly.
