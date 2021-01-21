There are plenty of reasons to smile.
Democracy won out over insurrection, and the light at the end of the very dark COVID-19 tunnel can now be seen in the form of multiple vaccines that are either already in use or are on the verge of approval. In both cases, truth and facts have overtaken lies and misinformation.
And, in case you blinked or were distracted by these other major events, we have come to the end of the regular season for multiple winter sports.
This weekend, the girls basketball sectional draw will be held Sunday with tournament games set to tip off Feb. 2 for our 11 area teams at five sites. Then Monday, the seedings for the wrestling sectionals — which will be held Jan. 30 — will be decided.
This brings up the question, why can’t the girls basketball tournament be seeded as well?
That’s a different topic for a different time, perhaps one that can be revisited once the blind draw is announced.
I am simply amazed we got here. The effort by coaches, athletes, athletic directors, officials, support staffs, medical staffs, parents, officials and anyone else who had a hand in any way of getting these seasons to their conclusions is simply remarkable.
Navigating this season, even more so than in the outdoors dominated fall season, has been tough. Many athletes have contracted and recovered from the virus, and the same can be said for coaches and athletic directors — some of whom were very sick. And nearly every team in the area was quarantined at some point due to close contact tracing.
Yet, they have persevered.
It has been a grind, no doubt. All the coaches and athletes have said how difficult this has been, but perhaps nobody vocalized it quite like legendary Pendleton Heights wrestling coach Dave Cloud, who said this wrestling campaign had the feel of two seasons rolled into one.
“It’s like driving up Pike’s Peak,” Cloud said. “It’s only about 10 miles, but it’s like putting 5,000 on your car. That’s what this season has been like.”
In the sports world, nobody has been more victimized by the pandemic than the kids. Pro athletes still get paid, their leagues can put together bubbles to allow games to be played safely and teams can still profit from lucrative television deals despite empty seats.
For high school athletes, it is a completely different story.
“I feel bad for the kids because about 85% of the fun stuff has been eliminated from their life,” Cloud said. “All the things that you look forward to your junior and senior years of high school have been taken away from them, so I empathize with them.”
These have been extraordinary times that have required extraordinary measures. It is possible to believe both that the restrictions are necessary and that they are unfair.
And now these coaches enter what could be the scariest part of the season.
For girls basketball, swimming and wrestling, the tournaments begin in less than two weeks. It is possible a player or team that enters quarantine now could miss out on the postseason. That would be heartbreaking and not without precedent. Both the Anderson Prep volleyball and soccer teams had to cancel their seasons prior to sectional, and the Anderson wrestling and Daleville boys basketball teams could not participate in their county championships for just that reason.
Like Coach Cloud said, these kids have already lost so much. I would hate to see the premature end to their season added to the list.
Stay safe, mask up and let’s keep smiling.
