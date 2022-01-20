One of the projects The Herald Bulletin sports editor George Bremer and myself thought we had completed over the last few years was putting together a history of the Madison County basketball tournaments.
Using a combination of our own online database and the invaluable John Harrell site, we were able to compile results of the boys and girls tournaments that included championship scores as well as total finals and semifinal appearances.
As far as we knew, the job was completed, and we had a nice compilation of data for use with future tournaments.
Then Frankton girls basketball coach Stephan Hamaker sent me a weird email, and suddenly there puzzle pieces we did not know were missing.
It was a photo of Pendleton Heights seniors Kylea Lloyd and Morgan Martin celebrating this year’s championship, holding the trophy in their hands and a segment of the recently cut down net between their teeth. It’s a nice photo, but I couldn’t help but wonder why Hamaker sent the photo.
Then Brent Brobston called and said I should zoom in on the trophy plate that displayed the previous champions.
There were three tournaments we had not accounted for.
Our online archives and Harrell’s site only detail results back to 2001, but the trophy showed the tournament actually began in 1998, which meant I had a date with our hardcopy archives, and they are stored in the basement of The Herald Bulletin building.
In digging in to those three tournaments, there are a few cool nuggets of information I discovered.
Anderson won the inaugural tournament in 1998 with a 53-29 victory over Elwood. It was the first of nine titles for the Indians and was also a tournament in which Highland was unable to participate due to a “scheduling conflict.” Anderson defeated Frankton, and Elwood knocked off Alexandria in the semifinals that year.
Highland not only participated in the 1999 tournament, it went ahead and won the whole thing. Both semifinals were two-point games with the Scots knocking off Frankton 45-43 and Anderson edging Pendleton Heights 52-50. Then, in the only time the two Anderson schools played in the finals, Highland defeated Anderson 57-46 with Angel Hall becoming the Scots' all-time leading scorer.
Highland advanced to the finals just two more times, falling to Lapel in 2008 and Pendleton Heights in 2009.
That win by Lapel was the last time a small school won the tournament, which brings us to 2000 when Frankton was the first to do so.
The Eagles won their only county title with a 34-31 victory over Alexandria. Frankton beat Anderson and Alex beat Highland in the semifinals to bring about the first all-small school final. To date, that only happened one other time as Alexandria beat Elwood 75-36 just two years later.
The addition of these three tournaments means we can belatedly congratulate this year’s Pendleton Heights team as the Silver Anniversary Madison County champions.
This year also ended a rather remarkable run for Anderson. This marked the first time in 25 tournaments the Indians did not advance to the semifinals after they were forced to cancel their opener due to COVID.
Even though they lost in the 1999 semifinals, the Arabians are still an incredible 15-3 in semifinal games. Frankton has matched PH’s 18 semifinal appearances but advanced to the finals just four times in those years.
Adding a championship for Highland and Frankton means we can now say six schools have claimed a girls title — Alexandria (3), Anderson (9), Lapel (1) and Pendleton Heights (10) being the others.
My thanks to Hamaker and Brobston for giving me reason to go digging and learn some info that adds to the rich tradition of the Madison County tournament.
