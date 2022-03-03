As we emerge from a pandemic that has revealed so much negativity and poor behavior in society, another lingering effect is still out there rearing its ugly head.
When sports resumed in the fall of 2020, there were limitations on the number of fans allowed to attend indoor sporting events. As a result, more fans turned to livestreams of games to keep up with their favorite teams.
Even as restrictions were lifted and now — fingers crossed — as we seem to be emerging from the pandemic, that remained a viable option for fans who were still not comfortable being in crowds in areas with poor vaccination rates and became a desirable choice for family and alumni who could watch the games without having to travel great distances.
Online streaming has also helped schools and organizations like the IHSAA offset some of their lost ticket sales revenue.
But with all good things come those who will try to take advantage for their own gain.
Online scams have been a thing as long as there has been an internet, and they are becoming a bigger problem now in relation to high-school sports.
Twitter accounts are popping up left and right and are sending out links purporting to be carrying a broadcast of a sporting event. They like to tag the schools, athletic accounts and media — myself included — to try to spread the word.
Most, if not all, of these are absolutely fake. One that showed up in my mentions this week was even using the IHSAA logo without permission. And there are a number of ways to prevent being taken in by these scam artists.
Before clicking on the link, check out the bio of the account. Chances are if it’s only a month old and has 10 or fewer followers, it’s a fake.
Occasionally, the tagged individuals will retweet these accounts, but by and large, if they aren’t sharing the post, the school knows it’s fake so steer clear. Most responsible athletics accounts have been good about alerting their followers to the scams, so keep an eye on that as well.
The best way is to simply contact the school, athletic director, local radio stations or the IHSAA for any streaming or broadcast information. They will have the information you need and will be happy to help guide you in the right direction.
I haven’t seen similar scams with regard to recruiting services and targeting student athletes, but I’m sure that is on the way.
The worst-case scenario is the links they send could open a Trojan Horse virus that can steal bank or credit card account information, and the best case is another virus could damage your phone.
As with all things, be cautious, vigilant and enjoy the games safely.
