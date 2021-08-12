No matter how much sleep we get at night, no matter how much coffee we drink in the morning, no matter how hard we work, we all have those days where we aren’t up to snuff.
As much as I love sports, there are days I wake up and I struggle to get excited about the game I’m going to cover. I’ve driven home from an event and cursed at myself for failing to ask a coach an important question because it didn’t occur to me until I was miles from the stadium.
Sometimes it can be hard to get past the fact I came up short, whether it was a misspelled name in a tweet, confusing someone’s stats in the story or in some other way not performing at my best. It goes with the job, though. I have to learn to forgive myself and move on to the next opportunity.
This is one area of life sports can teach us all a lesson, and the Olympics were an outstanding classroom.
Consider the United States women’s soccer team that was heavily favored to win gold in Tokyo. Unfortunately, it had one of those days and fell to Canada in the semifinals. For the best team in the world, it was not its best day. But it bounced back two days later and won bronze.
Even the greatest gymnast in the history of the sport can’t always be at her best. Simone Biles, who survived sexual abuse to become a living legend and continued to compete just to continue to keep the story and her advocacy alive, developed a case of the “twisties” and was unable to safely compete. That took great courage to withdraw for the good of her team and her own health. Yet she bounced back later in the week and won bronze on the balance beam in a remarkable turnaround.
Athletes aren’t machines, something that can be easy to forget when their excellence seems to come so easily.
I was able to witness a local example Wednesday during Lapel’s golf meet at Edgewood against Daleville.
Junior Macy Beeson had, by her own standards, an off day. She shot a 3-over par 37 and finished one shot behind her teammate Chloe Renihan for medalist.
She was disappointed, to be sure, but the idea a 37 is an “off day” is a testament to both her talent and her own expectations.
It was also a reminder high school athletes are high school students first. They are teenagers. And no matter how many times I’ve seen Macy sink a 15- to 20-foot putt for birdie — and they have been too numerous to count — nothing is automatic.
Having covered Macy over the last several years, I feel like I’ve gotten to know her and her family a little, and if there’s one thing I’ve learned, any sort of shortcoming will send her immediately to the practice range or putting green to work on her game.
I also know, like Biles and the USWNT, Beeson will bounce back strong and continue her excellence. She is her own worst critic and works far too hard at her craft to not maintain her usually high level of play.
She doesn’t have far to bounce as she is still 1-under par through 45 holes this season.
Contact Rob Hunt at rob.hunt@heraldbulletin.com or 765-640-4886.
