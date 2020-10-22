This should be an exciting time of the year for high school sports.
The fall postseason is well underway with football sectionals kicking off Friday night and volleyball regionals and cross country semistates being held Saturday.
As well as wrapping up an exciting fall season, the excitement and anticipation of the winter is building as basketball, wrestling and swimming begin preparations for their seasons.
The same is true for me. This week, our basketball Elite 11 and inaugural wrestling Prime 9 athletes began coming in for their photo shoots and interviews. It’s always fun talking with the kids about their excitement and goals for the coming season.
Yet, this October, there is a sense of foreboding around the whole thing, and it started earlier this week when our first Elite 11 basketball player scheduled had to postpone because of COVID-19 contact tracing.
The virus is still out there. In fact, it is surging over recent days and weeks with cases and hospitalizations rising to numbers we haven’t seen in months. And it is happening right here among small area communities where many may have felt they had been insulated from the ongoing pandemic because of their rural locations.
That thinking, much like other approaches to this crisis, has been woefully flawed.
Medical experts and organizations have issued warnings and laid out the simple ways to slow the deadly spread of the virus. They have learned about this virus — which did not exist in humans prior to the initial outbreak in Wuhan, China — and have adjusted their recommendations. The media has reported those findings as part of their service to the public.
But, thanks to the ridiculous politicization of the issue — the wearing of masks in particular — anyone who believes science is belittled, and the press is demonized for reporting the issues.
I was told to “stick to sports” when I reported few were wearing masks properly at an early season football game by someone who was ignoring the fact I was, in fact, reporting on what was happening at a sporting event.
I was called a liar when I did the same at a volleyball match earlier this season.
At another volleyball match, I was accosted and shouted at by two people who were more upset about a photo depicting a large group of maskless fans not socially distancing than they were about a large group of maskless fans not socially distancing.
Another tweeted a baseless lie about me in response while a fourth sent a now deleted message via social media admonishing me for reporting the truth.
None of that bothers me. It’s part of being a journalist.
What concerns me is the behavior of those who somehow still believe COVID-19 is just a cold or a hoax is putting everyone at risk. That includes lives, health, economic status and, yes, basketball season.
While most of fall sports were conducted outdoors, we move indoors for the winter. As someone who does not particularly enjoy being outside in the cold weather, this is usually a happy time for me.
But now I have feelings of dread. I know how the virus spreads, and we should all be worried about basketball, wrestling and swim season.
I know the precautions the coaches and athletes are taking to keep themselves safe and their efforts to make it through the fall have been extraordinary and need to be applauded.
The reason the rest of the sports calendar is in jeopardy is not because of the athletes.
It’s in the stands. Wear the mask so they can play ball.
