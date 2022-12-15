While it is still pretty early in the basketball season — about a month and a half for the girls and a few weeks for the boys — there are a few noteworthy items that deserve our attention.
From a team perspective, it can be easy to get ahead of ourselves with predictions or rankings, but several are playing well so far.
Certainly the Alexandria and Lapel girls come to mind. Both recently had long winning streaks ended in tough defeats and are included in a deep and talented Sectional 40 that includes Wapahani and Winchester. The Bulldogs upended the Tigers earlier in the season at The Jungle, which happens to be the sectional location this season as well. Don’t be surprised if both play a major role in the Madison County tournament, which begins Jan. 2.
Frankton and Pendleton Heights have also had good moments. The Eagles are in a brutal sectional now in Class 3A that includes the likes of No. 8 Hamilton Heights and No. 5 Jay County while the Arabians should be considered a favorite in Sectional 9, which they are fortunate enough to host this year. First, they’ll have to figure out a way to beat Mount Vernon.
On the boys side, Anderson is very much at the top of the area class and is ranked eighth in 4A. Likewise, the Indians will be among the favorites in their sectional at Muncie Central and are heavily favored to win a second straight county title next month.
One that I expected to be a lot of fun to watch is Madison-Grant, with a fast-paced style and a propensity — and talent — for the 3-point shot. The Argylls average 22 attempts per game and are shooting at a 42% clip.
Liberty Christian and Lapel have struggled out of the gate, but I would expect both to be playing well come tourney time.
Across the board in both the boys and girls teams and regardless of win-loss records, one undeniable fact has been the impact of underclassmen this season.
Of the nine girls teams for which statistics are available, none are being led in scoring by seniors.
Anderson (Jacelyn Starks), Frankton (Amaya Collins) and Madison-Grant (Maddy Moore) are led by juniors while Alexandria (Jacklynn Hosier), Anderson Prep (Alivia Peoples) and Pendleton Heights (Kaycie Warfel) are being paced by sophomores. Daleville (Addisyn Gothrup), Lapel (Laniah Wills) and Shenandoah (Gabbi Patrick) have welcomed impact freshmen that are leading the way.
All are talented, but in particular Hosier, Warfel and Wills have stood out.
Simply put, Hosier is a scorer. She can shoot from the perimeter but is also adept at getting to the basket, scoring at the free throw line or off the dribble, and creating easy baskets for herself with her defense.
Wills is a double-double machine. The six-footer is averaging about 18 points and 15 rebounds and has reached double figures in scoring and rebounding in all 12 Lapel games. She plays center but has much more of a wing skill set as she can handle the ball, shoot the three and hit the mid-range shot.
Warfel is a nice mix of both Hosier and Wills. She can score from anywhere on the court and is possibly the best on-the-ball defender around. She is also not afraid to have the ball in her hands with the game on the line, having already hit multiple game-winning shots in her young career.
While most of the boys teams are being led by seniors, there have still been plenty of impactful underclassmen in action.
Daleville (Meryck Adams) and Pendleton Heights (Josiah Gustin) are led by juniors — the Arabians in fact have no seniors and, while stats are not available, Lapel is being led by sophomore Brode Judge. While he is not the team’s leading scorer, sophomore Damien King is a must-see playmaker for Anderson.
There are freshmen making plays, particularly for Shenandoah. The Raiders start three freshmen and a junior along with senior Carson Brookbank, who leads the team in scoring, and are 3-2 under first-year coach Rick Ellsworth.
Also, fear not Elwood fans. At the end of the Panthers’ loss to the Argylls last weekend, Cam Gallegos and Corbin Leavell came off the bench and fearlessly buried 3-pointer after 3-pointer.
By the time this weekend is complete, I will have seen all 11 boys teams and all 10 girls teams in person, and they’ve all been a joy to watch.
The season — and in many cases the careers of many of our top players — are just getting started.