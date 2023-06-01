I was reminded Monday afternoon and evening why I don’t gamble on sports.
I would have bet my house and all of its contents — except for my wife and my dogs — at least one area baseball team would have won its sectional championship and advanced to Saturday’s regional round. In fact, I had high hopes of multiple teams moving on.
But, as we know now, that did not happen.
One by one, as scores came in, a rather heartbreaking story was unfolding. Shenandoah lost 2-1. Lapel lost 1-0. Madison-Grant lost 3-2. Daleville — after winning its morning semifinal game — also lost 2-1 in eight innings.
Coupled with Saturday’s 1-0 Pendleton Heights loss to New Palestine in the semifinal round, that made five teams falling in their final game by one run. In fact, nine of the 11 area teams fell in their final game by three runs or less, each coming so close to realizing their dreams, only to come up tantalizingly short.
“That’s baseball,” Class 2A fourth-ranked Lapel coach Matt Campbell told me.
He was hardly the only coach to utter those words this weekend.
To me, the postseason is both the most beautiful time of year and the most painful at the same time. That applies to all seasons but particularly in the spring when both sports careers and high school involvement come to an end for these kids.
It’s the finality of it all.
As an observer who can only be in one place at a time, it’s the realization while I’m at one game, a player I’ve enjoyed watching compete has played his or her final game somewhere else.
Players like Makena Alexander, Bradyn Douglas, Nate Gilmet, Owen Imel, Whitney Warfel, Hannah Laughlin, Kairo Parks and Maddox Beckley — just to name a few — competed for the final time as high school athletes, and each time I saw those finals come through, I paused and reflected on some of the amazing things these kids have done over the past three spring seasons.
At those sites where I did see seasons come to an end — everywhere from Marion to Liberty to Fountain City — there was also great beauty in the sadness.
There is something beautiful about kids comforting one another or seeking out their teary-eyed parents for a hug after the final out has been recorded. Coaches saying goodbye to seniors who have put so much hard work into their careers and have been instrumental in their team’s successes creates emotional moments and a chance for the leaders to let their guard down and thank the kids.
Those are moments that are amazing to watch, and I always remind myself to step back, take a minute and observe those emotions before running in to grab a postgame interview.
Of course, this postseason has had its share of high points as well -- one I witnessed, and one I was overjoyed to read about.
There was the improbable comeback of Pendleton Heights in its softball regional win over Lawrence North.
While Bo Shelton engraved her name in Arabians folklore with that walk-off grand slam to cap a two-out, five-run rally in the bottom of the seventh, she was hardly the only hero. There was Gloria Richardson who started the rally by being hit by a pitch with two out and nobody on base. Freshman Avry Miller followed with an RBI double, and Kiah Hubble and Lillian Coffel delivered professional at-bats, drawing walks to give their slugger a chance.
Long after the postgame celebration, there were very few dry eyes on the field wearing white and green as their season continued to the semistate round for the second straight year.
I was also very happy for Anderson’s Zoe Allen who, somewhat under the radar, ran to a second-place finish in the 100-meter hurdles at the Pike track-and-field regional and qualified for the state meet Saturday. I spoke with her before the season, and this was her goal, and any time we talked during the season, she seemed to be more and more excited as that opportunity drew near.
Sadness and happiness in the postseason, either way, there has been great beauty in all of it.