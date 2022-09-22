Brett Favre is alleged to have done something despicable, and the scandal is not getting nearly enough scrutiny or attention.
Earlier this month it was revealed the State of Mississippi was suing the Hall of Fame quarterback for taking part in a fraud that diverted millions in welfare funds to help build a volleyball arena at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Just to rephrase, Favre is accused of using money meant for the poorest people in the state to build a volleyball facility at his alma mater at a time when his daughter was playing at the school.
Favre is a beloved figure, largely because of his talents. He is also revered for his wife's public ordeal while she dealt with breast cancer and having a great Monday Night Football game just after his father passed away.
So it may be hard for some to believe such a saintly man would participate in such an undertaking.
Don’t take my word for it, read his own text communications during August 2017 between himself and the center’s executive director, Nancy New, and references to governor Phil Bryant.
“If you were to pay me is there anyway the media can find out where it came from and how much?” he sent Aug. 3.
“No, we never have had that information publicized,” New responded. “I understand you being uneasy about that though. Let’s see what happens Monday with some of the folks at Southern. Maybe it will click with them. Hopefully.”
The next day, New let Favre know she had spoken with Bryant and he was OK with the arrangement.
Remember Michael Vick?
When it was first reported he was deeply involved in a dog-fighting ring, ESPN and other media outlets went into overdrive. His every pre-trial step was captured on film and reported on ad nauseum. As more details emerged to the reprehensible actions he had participated in, the reporting firestorm only intensified through the trial and his conviction. There was rarely a moment every aspect of the case wasn't being featured in breaking news as well as on regularly scheduled newscasts.
There was immediate and justified outrage at what Vick had done and, as an owner and lover of dogs, I certainly was angered at what this otherworldly talent had done. It was disgusting, and he deserved every minute of jail time — 21 months — he served.
No matter your feelings on Vick — who later returned to the NFL and is widely considered to have turned his life around for the better — you can’t say the scandal was not covered extensively.
How about Colin Kaepernick?
The former 49ers quarterback did not even commit a crime but was the recipient of outrage simply for peacefully protesting the murder of unarmed civilians by police officers. But when he took a knee during the national anthem to bring attention to the problem, he was on the receiving end of public scorn, called every name in the book and prompted a few people at the behest of media outlets like Fox and former President Donald Trump to pretend to boycott the NFL. He eventually found himself unemployed and blacklisted out of the league while we all watched far lesser players take jobs Kaepernick could have filled and excelled.
Once again, although some covered him with contempt and others pointed out the reasoning behind the protest, media outlets kept the spotlight on Kaepernick during the ordeal.
This is not the first time Favre has been accused of misusing public funds. It has been previously reported he often took speaking fees from the state and never appeared for those speeches.
It can be argued what Vick did was worse, but I find it heartbreaking to think of the food that money could have supplied to the poorest people in one of the poorest states in the Union. What Kaepernick did was not criminal but got far more attention than what Favre is getting now.
It remains to be seen just how guilty Favre and any co-conspirators may be, but the growing scandal deserves more attention.