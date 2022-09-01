I feel like this happens every sports season, but the girls golf schedule is winding down and sectionals will be held in less than three weeks.
It doesn’t seem fair because it seems as though these girls just got started. But one thing I’ve seen in their rather compacted season is there are a lot of good players, and the kids are having plenty of fun -- even though they play before the smallest crowds of any sport.
A good portion of the excitement around golf this fall is the senior campaign for Lapel’s Macy Beeson. She gets the lion’s share of the attention and deservedly so as, after capturing her fourth straight Madison County championship, she now has her sights set on a third consecutive state title.
She has emerged from one of the toughest sectionals in the state three times — once as a champion — and has made it to the state finals every year. She has taken a strong Lapel golf tradition that includes the likes of Jo Jo Gentry, Natalia Campbell and Kristen Hobbs and risen to a whole new level of success.
Regardless of how this postseason turns out, Beeson has posted a career for the ages, both locally and statewide.
But while Beeson dominates the local golf landscape, there have been others who make the sport worth watching.
One team to watch is Frankton, a team that was expected to be solid but has gotten a huge shot in the arm from overseas.
Bella Dean and Hannah Cain are the top returning Eagles this season and have been really good. The addition of foreign exchange student Chloe Wenger has taken Frankton golf to a level not seen in its five years as a program.
Wenger is from Switzerland and will take a number of program records back to Europe with her. She was the county runner-up to Beeson and if she, Dean and Cain play up to their potential, the Eagles could challenge to be one of the three teams to advance to regional, another first for the two-time Central Indiana Conference champions.
The Eagles will also have an exciting freshman next year in Jane Armington. Remember that name. She has had success playing summer tournaments against older players.
I got my first look at Pendleton Heights junior Skylar Baldwin at the Madison County tournament a couple weeks ago, and there are plenty of grown men — myself included — who should be envious of her length off the tee. Baldwin — a hard-nosed basketball player in vein of Frankton’s Dean — is an absolute bomber with the driver in her hands, drawing “oohs” and “ahhs” from the fans following her around the course.
Perhaps the most balanced roster belongs to Daleville. Although led by Addy Gick, the Broncos' top four players have each been the team’s low scorer at various points during the season, and coach Joe Rench has led the team to a third straight Mid-Eastern Conference title. Gick, Kaitie Denney, Ava Capes and Olivia Reed will try to advance to regional once again and will have the advantage of playing sectional on their home course at Crestwood in Muncie.
Carly Chandler is enjoying an outstanding season for Shenandoah, earning medalist honors repeatedly for the Raiders. They will be playing in a different sectional, heading to New Palestine instead of the Noblesville meat grinder, and have hopes of advancement.
While Alexandria and Elwood may not harbor dreams of a postseason run, they are no less of a compelling story. Cali Crum and Rylie Kellams are playing well for the Tigers while the senior-laden Panthers team — led by coaches Will Dailey and Tom Austin — are fostering an atmosphere of enjoyment around the game.
And that’s the biggest takeaway from seeing all these teams in action this fall. The girls are having a lot of fun on the golf course. Regardless of talent level, hopefully most of these young ladies have developed a love of the game -- one they can continue to play for the rest of their lives.