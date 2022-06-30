The world of politics and sports collided again during the recent flurry of decisions handed down by the Supreme Court of the United States.
While they gutted Miranda protections and took a lead pipe to the kneecaps of women across the nation, SCOTUS also ruled in a pair of decisions -- Carson v. Makin and Kennedy v. Bremerton — that seem to be chipping away at the separation of church and state, a fundamental tenet the nation was founded on.
It is the Kennedy decision that holds most relevance to the sports page, but only because it originated at the 50-yard line of a football field in the Seattle area.
First, a little background for those not familiar with the origins of the case.
Joseph Kennedy is a former assistant football coach at Bremerton High School in Bremerton Washington. Inspired by an evangelical film, Kennedy began praying at midfield after each game. It was a practice he had engaged in for seven years, but in September 2015 the school district told him it needed to stop and cited concerns to the Establishment Clause of the First Amendment of the Constitution. That amendment not only forbids the government from making any laws about the establishment of religion but also will not allow the government to favor one religion over another.
Kennedy vowed to continue the practice and said so at an Oct. 14 press conference prior to the team’s homecoming game. I’m not sure how many high school assistant coaches hold press conferences, but this seems to be where the practice became more performative than contemplative.
According to Seattle Times columnist Danny Westneat, Kennedy did not apply for the following year while his lawyers argued in court he had been fired.
The subsequent lawsuit found it’s way to SCOTUS, and the court ruled in Kennedy’s favor, buying into the argument the prayer ritual was done alone and ignoring statements from former players who pointed out over 500 people surrounded Kennedy at the homecoming prayer that became the central incident in the suit.
Prayer following sporting events is hardly a unique concept, including in this area. I can’t think of a school where I have not seen postgame player prayer circles or a pregame prayer with a coach and his or her team. None of that is a problem. Prayer is allowed at any time. That’s part of the aforementioned First Amendment.
There is one concern I — and others — have about this decision.
What about student-athletes who choose not to participate or may worship in a different religion from the coach?
One would hope as I do there would be no repercussions for such a kid.
Hopefully, a student-athlete can choose to participate — or not to participate — with equal respect from their peers as well as from the coaches.
It is already a difficult time in life as a young person tries to figure out who they are. This is potentially one more worry in their life. They need to feel free to play the sport they love without fear of any reprisals for their personal religious beliefs or practices.
Overall, Kennedy is not overly problematic on its own.
It’s the potential side effects that should give us a moment of pause.