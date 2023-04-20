The April week when most of the spring Madison County championships are decided is always one I look forward to most, and the 2023 version was one of the most exciting in recent memory.
Perhaps the best part was the weather. Rarely do we get through this time of year with a full week with no rain — or snow — and a schedule as muddy as the fields. But this week, there very few clouds and no precipitation, leading many to ask the question, "When was the last time we had a county week like this?"
The answer, of course, is 2020. But that week was a washout for a completely different reason.
This year’s county week had plenty of exciting games, quite a few upsets and a pair of teams who made it through their brackets to continue their domination.
The first indication there would be some surprises in store came Tuesday in the first round of the softball tournament when Lapel returned from spring break and rallied late for an 11-6 win over 2022 semistate team Madison-Grant. The Bulldogs went on to claim third place Saturday when Pendleton Heights routed a solid Elwood team for its sixth straight title.
A second area power continued its control over the county when Alexandria blanked the Arabians 5-0 to win its fifth straight girls tennis championship.
It was the 13th overall softball championship for PH and the eighth for the Tigers. Both are far and away the most in their respective sports.
There were minor surprises in the Nick Muller Memorial Baseball Tournament semifinal round, but certainly no shockers. Lapel blanked the Arabians behind Owen Imel, and Madison-Grant defeated Anderson to set up a matchup of the last two Muller champs.
In Saturday’s championship game, the Bulldogs ensconced themselves as the team to beat in Madison County with a convincing victory over the Argylls for their second straight Muller title and their third overall. The Arabians still have a comfortable lead in county baseball crowns with nine, but the longer Matt Campbell coaches at Lapel, that lead is bound to get a little less comfortable in the coming years.
The biggest upsets of the week, however, came Friday night at the track-and-field championships.
The host Argylls ended the four-year reign of Pendleton Heights for the boys' team championship, the first for Madison-Grant. Led by the boys' John McCord award winner Tanner Brooks, the Argylls beat the Arabians in rather convincing fashion by 24 points.
In retrospect, this should not be considered an upset other than it was one of the smallest schools beating one of the biggest schools. M-G is well coached by T.J. Herniak, and he has built a stellar program with a great deal of depth, one of the most important factors in a track meet.
Even Frankton coach Andre Lo said after the meet the M-G victory was no surprise.
The shocker came on the girls' side, where Lo and the Eagles ended a 14-year streak of championships for Pendleton Heights, despite an electric performance by girls' McCord winner Ava Jarrell.
There is a similar factor to the Argylls' win in that it was a small school taking the championship.
The fact Frankton’s team is comprised of just 15 girls makes it the biggest shock of the week and of the season to date.
Frankton won only three events — Sydney Duncan with a record shot put throw, Evelyn Croy (400 meters) and Bella Dean (300-meter hurdles) — but with all 15 athletes scoring points in multiple events, the Eagles had just enough to edge the Arabians by three points.
And in Lo’s final season, it was a fitting way for him to wrap up his Madison County career.
Speaking for all the fans, thanks to the athletes for making such a memorable week.
Throw in some quality teams at Daleville and Shenandoah, and we may be in for an equally memorable spring overall.