One of the most lamentable facts about area sports is the lack of deep tournament success by local high school football teams.
Only the 1987 Elwood team — one which will be celebrated later this fall — has ever advanced beyond the regional round, as the upstart Panthers made it all the way to the state finals before falling to top-ranked Zionsville in the Class 3A title game.
Frankton has won the most sectionals with six, followed by Lapel and Shenandoah with five apiece. No other area school has won more than two. The Bulldogs were the last team to really come close to going further in 2016 when they fell to eventual Class 2A state champion Cardinal Ritter 26-21 in a memorable regional game at Marian University.
But nearly 10 years before the tournament era — which began in 1973 — an area football team achieved perfection, and it will celebrate the accomplishment next week.
In 1964, the Madison Heights Pirates ran the table, finished the season undefeated and ranked in the top 10.
The surviving members and coaches will gather Aug. 20 at Grandview Golf Club to catch up and reminisce about their accomplishment.
That team’s head coach was the late Bob Baker, who later joined the coaching staff at Indiana University under John Pont and was on that staff when the Hoosiers made their only Rose Bowl appearance in 1968. Surviving coaches Ron Beard, Tom Bruin and Ron Cole are expected to attend.
The Pirates were also blessed with a future NFL player on the roster in Robert (Bob) Morris. He played for four years at Duke and was drafted in the 11th round (274th overall) by the Houston Oilers in 1970. Morris played four years in the NFL with the Oilers and the St. Louis Cardinals.
The group will also remember several team members and coaches. Coaches Baker, Dave Nicholson and Eldon Fleming and players Steve Utley, Bill Plummer, Wayne Amick, Frank Bandy, Gary Bute, Jerry McGuire, John Blackburn, Ron Coates and Jay Oster have passed away in the years since that season.
Eric Edwards is putting the event together and is still hoping to track down several members of the team, including Craig Tunget, Dave Childs, Larry McGuire and Paul Barker as well as student manager Roland Hiday.
Alumni are asked to arrive between 11 and 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event.
It should be a fun afternoon as the former members of the city’s only undefeated team gather to remember that magical season.
And, as in most cases, while there will be talk of the touchdowns, the wins and the game-saving tackles, the biggest topic of conversation will be the friendships and relationships formed among those guys.
I congratulate this group on its accomplishment and wish it well on its reunion.