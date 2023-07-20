I fondly remember the early summer of 1987.
That was the year my father channeled his inner Clark W. Griswold, loaded us all into the wagon Queen family truckster and headed east for a vacation week of good, clean family fun.
First, there was the stop at Niagara Falls, where my mother’s sunglasses were blown off her head as we walked out onto one of the observation decks. It was cool, seeing all that water pour over those rocks, but it was simply a preamble to the part of the trip I was most looking forward to.
After a breakfast in Syracuse, New York, where — by design — my brothers and I all wore our IU national championship shirts just months after Keith Smart’s Superdome jumper broke the hearts of Jim Boeheim and the Orange, we headed down the turnpike toward Cooperstown and the National Baseball Hall of Fame.
Quickly, I shook off the disappointment of nobody at breakfast noticing our t-shirts as excitement built and we approached the hallowed halls where my boyhood heroes and the greats of the game had been immortalized.
As a teenager who loved baseball, simply walking toward the front doors of the museum was breathtaking.
But that was nothing compared to the feelings that wash over baseball fans as they patrol the halls and exhibits inside.
The plaque gallery of all the hall of famers is one of the more striking displays in all of sports, with each member of the hall forever enshrined in bronze. Accompanying the likeness are the nicknames, years played and career highlights of each player and, yes, I occasionally caught the balance of my family impatiently rolling their eyes as I studied each and every bit of history in the hall.
There are plenty of historical exhibits as well, focusing on specific areas of the game. I remember there was a large display chronicling the contributions of the players of the Negro Leagues. In fact, later that summer, Ray Dandridge was inducted as a former Negro Leaguer along with Cubs legend Billy Williams and 1970s pitching legend Jim “Catfish” Hunter.
Uniforms, bats, cleats, gloves and other paraphernalia worn and used by baseball greats or by lower-level players in great moments are everywhere. There are endless photos from throughout the history of baseball, from Cy Young and Tris Speaker to Babe Ruth and Lou Gehrig to “The Big Red Machine” and Reggie Jackson.
In short, to paraphrase “Field of Dreams,” it may be upstate New York — not Iowa — but to the baseball fan, it is absolutely heaven.
This weekend, a pair of Hoosiers will be properly honored as Anderson’s own Carl Erskine will receive the Buck O’Neil Lifetime Achievement Award and Scott Rolen from southern Indiana will be inducted with the Class of 2023. They are far from the first players with Indiana roots to be so honored. They join the ranks of players like Mordecai “Three Fingers” Brown, Negro League legend Oscar Charleston, Erskine’s teammate Gil Hodges and Edd Roush.
This weekend, I will make my second trek to Cooperstown. This time I will be alone and will do so for the newspaper with a job to do.
But I’d expect my inner 17-year-old to be just as awestruck as he was 35 years ago.