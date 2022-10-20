Maybe a late touchdown in the final game of a winless regular season doesn’t mean much.
But I think it actually does mean something, maybe everything.
Trailing 56-0 in the closing moments Friday night against unbeaten and Class 3A third-ranked Oak Hill — a team that had surrendered just 45 points all season — the Elwood Panthers broke through.
It was a simple off-tackle play, the type of basic running play the Golden Eagles had been stuffing at the line of scrimmage every chance they got. But thanks to a kick-out block from Kaleb Colwell, senior running back Spencer Riddle found a ray of daylight.
That was all Riddle needed.
Sophomore Kailebb Baumbauer sealed the interior which left a linebacker and a safety to try to stop Riddle from breaking into the clear.
But there was no slowing down the senior tailback on this night.
The fearsome Oak Hill defense was left flailing in vain. First senior linebacker Parker Bailey, then sophomore Avery Mills dove for Riddle’s feet but came up empty. Kyler Kabel could not keep up, and junior cornerback Colin Middlesworth could not get off Colwell’s block. Suddenly, there was nothing between Riddle and the north end zone but well-manicured green grass only broken every 5 yards by the red-and-white lines that blinked by every couple strides, looking like the center lines on a highway that turn into a blur at 60 mph.
Fifteen seconds after receiving the handoff, Riddle crossed the final line and into the end zone for an Elwood touchdown.
Baumbauer was the first to embrace Riddle in the end zone with Colwell, Huff and a host of Panthers soon to follow. Even the Golden Eagles players raised their hands in admiration for the epic breakthrough from a kid who seldom had an opportunity to get his hands on the ball.
Colwell said he has been friends with Riddle as long as he can remember, and the two were wrestling partners last season.
“I thought it was really cool for Spencer. He’s my little buddy,” Colwell said. “I ran with him scoring the touchdown and blocked for him. I was behind him, urging him on. He was excited.”
It has been a tough season for the Panthers. They finished the regular season 0-9 and face an uphill battle Friday in their first-round sectional matchup at Alexandria, the same team that handed Elwood a 41-7 loss in early September.
And it is a tough time overall for sports in Elwood with programs struggling to find wins, new coaches finding their footing and some grumbling from understandably frustrated fans.
This one Riddle touchdown will not solve all of that, and it won’t turn around the entire athletic department.
But it can certainly leave fans with a positive feeling as the fall sports wind down and be a glimmer of light piercing through the darkness.
Now for Panthers fans to run to that bright spot, much like Riddle ran to daylight.