It was a memorable 2022-23 girls basketball season to be sure, thanks in large part to Lapel advancing to the state finals for the first time in program history and ensuring Madison County was represented on the last day of the season for the third time in four years.
But as eternal as that team will be and as exciting as its postseason run was, it was far from the only part of the season worth remembering.
Here are a few thoughts on each and every team, both on what happened this season and where they go from here:
Alexandria (17-6) is a good place to start, both alphabetically and thematically. The Tigers are one of several area teams that have a bright future. Jacklynn Hosier led the county in scoring at 24 points per game which, according to MaxPreps.com, was the sixth-best total in the state. Only one player with appreciable playing time graduated, so expect Alex to be back and even better next season.
Anderson (8-15) was playing pretty good basketball near the end of the season under first-year coach Joseph Adams. With top scorer Jacelyn Starks returning next season, the Indians should be much improved with a year of experience in Adams’ system.
A second straight talented crop of freshmen helped boost Anderson Prep (11-12) back into competitiveness this season. Sophomores Alivia Peoples and Kaylynn Orr give the Jets a solid interior presence, and freshman Arianna Flowers is a wing with a high ceiling. Perhaps the most valuable is freshman point guard Tameah Eldridge, who missed nine games — of which the Jets lost seven in a row — after a 7-0 start.
Daleville (3-19) needs some depth, but there is time to build around a pair of talented underclassmen. Freshman Addisyn Gothrup and sophomore Trishell Johnson each enjoyed banner seasons but just need some help. The Broncos expect an influx of talent next season through both their incoming freshmen as well as a solid transfer player who was not eligible this season.
After a winless 2021-22 season, Elwood (2-21) rebounded under first-year coach Courtney Lickliter in terms of victories, competitiveness and number of players. The Panthers will miss gradates Yzabelle Ramey, Olivia Shannon and Kenzie Cornwell, but a healthy rebound from Trinity Bryan will go a long way to helping Elwood continue to rebuild its girls program.
Whether at the Class 2A level or in its first year as a 3A school, Frankton (18-7) was just as dangerous as ever. Things will look different next year as coach Stephan Hamaker has stepped down after leading the Eagles for nine seasons, but the cupboard is hardly bare. Juniors Emma Sperry and Amaya Collins are back as the team’s top scorers, and Frankton’s junior varsity squad has plenty of talent — and size — to inject into the varsity team next year.
Lapel (22-8) will lose three starters — Deannaya Haseman, Jaylee Hubble and Kerith Renihan — from the state finals lineup but return top scorers Laniah Wills and Maddy Poynter after both earned small school all-state honors from the IBCA this week. Reserves Rosemary Likens and AnnaLee Stow will have bigger roles next season, and the Bulldogs’ junior varsity team was unbeaten this year, so don’t expect much of a drop off in 2023-24. Keep an eye out for Taylor Mroz, who set the school’s JV record for made 3-pointers this season.
Liberty Christian was unable to field a team this fall due to lack of numbers, relegating first-year coach Malik Perry to boys assistant status. The hope is there will be enough players next season, and Perry can get started guiding the Lions girls program.
Madison-Grant (10-13) will miss do-everything senior Daya Greene next year, but coach Jace Martin will have junior leading scorer Maddy Moore back and talented freshman Caitlyn Campbell to build around. Katie Stowers, Jasmyn Rainey and Dannika Horn also return for the Argylls.
Pendleton Heights (15-10) will once again challenge for county, conference and sectional titles next year, despite the graduation of the latest county all-state snub Whitney Warfel and Berkley Shelton. Sophomore Kaycie Warfel should join Whitney in the 1,000-point club for the Arabians next season, and freshman Olivia Jones shows promise. Don’t look now, but a third Warfel sister will arrive next season as a freshman.
I believe the future is especially bright at Shenandoah (9-14), where four of the team’s top six scorers will return. Kayla Muterspaugh and Carly Chandler will be missed, but Gabbi Patrick (8.9 points) gained valuable — if sometimes painfu l — experience as a freshman point guard, and sophomores Aurura McKnight, Haley Hughes and Kimberlee Farmer showed flashes of excellence this year under new coach Hayley Wilson.