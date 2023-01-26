Fan behavior at high school sporting events is a topic I’ve used these column inches to talk about many times, and I’m afraid today’s column won’t be the last.
The verbal abuse heaped on game officials is only getting worse. Beyond the usual phrases of “over the back,” “three seconds” and “call it both ways” — all of which are almost always improperly used — the rhetoric from fans at games is growing angrier and, at times, borderline violent.
The IHSAA recently posted a guest column on its website headlined “It’s time to show some compassion towards our officials” and written by Trent Olson, a former basketball and football coach who is currently the athletic director at North Central High School in Farmersburg, that originally appeared in the Sullivan Daily Times. It was timely — particularly during basketball season -- and I encourage everyone to go to IHSAA.org and give it a look.
Here are a few takeaways from his well-written article fans need to keep in mind while shrieking non-stop at total strangers.
Olson writes, as a coach, he was selective in when to argue or discuss a call with an official. That is not what is happening in the stands. Fans are screaming at the referee on every single call.
Look, referees are human like the rest of us and make plenty of mistakes. For the most part, however, they get the calls right. Many of the bellows of “you’re terrible” come from folks at least 100 feet further from the call than the referee, so I’m not sure how dad in the stands got a better look.
Another point made is one that should go without saying, yet needs to be repeated constantly -- the referee does not care who wins the game.
Let me repeat that just in case you missed that last paragraph.
The referee does not care whether the team you’re rooting for wins or not. They are not, no matter how you feel about a call, looking for ways to sabotage the game your son or daughter is playing.
“You’re terrible” is one particular phrase that really bothers me. It’s not even an attempt to question a particular call. It’s dehumanizing.
I’ve written hundreds of game stories during my time as a reporter and on only a few occasions has an official’s call been a part of the story.
I’ll tell you one way it will be a story. The first time a parent screams their always knowledgeable rules interpretation and the referee blows his or her whistle, looks up at the fan and says, “You know, you’re right. That was wrong on my part and you are correct in your assessment of the play. I’m going to change the call to benefit your side,” is when I’ll write a referee story. Actually, that might make a pretty good book.
It'll be in the fiction section because it’s never going to happen.
Madison-Grant softball coach Travis Havens shared Olson’s article on his social media page, and he probably wasn’t the only coach to do so. Like many of us, it is in his own interest to combat the official shortage that continues to plague youth sports at all levels.
In his post, Havens used the article to take a look at himself. He and the Argylls have been very successful the last two years, winning sectional titles both seasons, and return much of the 2022 semistate team.
As successful as he has been, Havens has admittedly had his own disagreements with umpires. He pointed out he is going to try to do better himself because, as Olson stated in the article, irate coaches are also part of the problem.
Havens promised in the post he will now try to better himself and be part of the solution.
Fans aren’t screaming hateful obscenities at a player when they miss a free throw or dribble the ball off their foot, which are human mistakes.
Referees are humans, too, and if we all look in the mirror, we’ll find we are, too.
Let’s all be like Coach Havens and be a small part of a solution for a big and growing problem.