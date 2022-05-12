Especially at this time of the year, it is very easy to get wrapped up in who is winning championships -- whether those be conference, sectional or state titles.
But Tuesday, it was good to see a pair of reminders of what sports is really all about, the true reasons the kids pull on the uniform and the moms and dads drop six bucks for the admission fee.
And both were taking place within a Josh Hale home run of one another.
First, there was the Daleville softball team in the process of losing 15-6 to a pretty good Wes-Del team that had just beaten the Broncos by 17 runs a few days earlier.
Prior to the season, there was concern Daleville may not even be able to field a softball team this year. But after a delay to the season — and some hallway recruiting — several kids who were not regular softball players joined the team and the schedule could resume, albeit several weeks behind most of the other teams.
With those inexperienced players manning outfield positions, there were admittedly several balls that landed safely that would probably have been caught by a seasoned player. But there were a number of fly balls those young ladies hauled in for outs. What would have been considered "can of corn" type plays under normal circumstances were remarkable plays that show the strides those kids have made this season.
And as nice as that was for them, it wasn’t the best part of those moments.
The response of those few experienced Broncos on the infield to those plays was the coolest part of the game. They didn’t just point and say “nice catch,” those kids like Cali and Valyn Pattengale, Emily Simmons or Paige Petty — the lone senior and remaining player from the 2019 sectional title team — screamed inordinately, jumped up and down and celebrated the moment for their teammates.
That’s team, that’s family and that’s the kind of positive reinforcement that could help those girls grow a greater love and appreciation for the sport.
Next door at the baseball field, the Broncos were hosting Liberty Christian. On the way to my car, I stopped to chat with Jason Chappell and Eddy Houk who were watching their sons, Beckham and Tyler, play for the Lions.
After a few minutes, Eddy excused himself from the conversation to go watch Tyler take his turn at the plate.
I’m glad he did.
As the pitch came plateward, Tyler’s bat emitted that extra-special ping sound of a well-struck ball as he made contact and the baseball soared high and deep into the Daleville evening, over the fence and the netting behind the fence. For all I know, that ball landed in one of the neighbor’s chimneys. It was, as they say, a “no doubter.”
Eddy came running back toward where Jason and I stood and was all smiles, bragging as only a proud father could that Tyler had just hit his first long ball.
Moments later, Tyler emerged from the dugout, opened the gate and embraced his father and exclaimed that indeed it was the senior’s first home run since he was 13 years old.
Liberty went on to win the game — the first time the program had ever beaten perennial power Daleville. But, in that moment, that did not matter.
That moment was all about a father and son sharing pure joy.
I’m not sure what Tyler has planned for Father’s Day, but he’ll have to go a long way to top that particular moment.