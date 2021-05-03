May brings with it the arrival of Mother’s Day, along with the awareness that Father’s Day will follow on its heels in June. This year, these holidays feel particularly poignant to me.
Perhaps it’s because the past year has been so challenging for so many. Parents in some ways have really taken it on the chin — moving home to work and then having children participating in school from home, for example.
Parents juggling endless responsibilities while making difficult decisions about when and where to safely engage in the community. Parents doing their best to support their partners and their children under unique experiences.
It isn’t just mothers and fathers, though. Many non-parents have found themselves in new roles. Parenting or nurturing something new and unexpected. Called upon in challenging ways brought on by difficult circumstances. “Mothering” something into existence or maybe nurturing something forward despite everything.
According to a recent USA Today article, women have born the bigger brunt of the pandemic and the wide-ranging issues it caused. Women included in the survey reported reduced or eliminated jobs, the necessity to seek support through food pantries and meal programs and have faced serious marital or relationship stress, among other things.
Ultimately, mothers and women in general have had to adapt, respond, and — at the same time — hold their families together in any way they can.
So what does this have to do with funerals, funeral homes or grief?
As we move toward Mother’s Day this year, I believe we have an invitation to rethink how we support, encourage and honor women in their many roles of mothering. There are those who mother as caregivers and providers for their own children.
Women working in the medical industry have performed all kinds of mothering as physicians, occupational and physical therapists, nurses, respiratory therapists and many other roles. Women are in classrooms and board rooms and are leading businesses across our communities.
Women are also volunteering their time, energy, expertise and resources in areas where the need is great. One does not have to have children to be considered a mother. Women have engaged in mothering as they bring with them their nurturing, deep listening, compassion and abiding care for others in many roles in and outside the home.
This year, Mother’s Day could be a way to honor all the ways that women have supported, encouraged, nurtured and cared for children and adults across our community.
If your mother is still living, you might consider what you will do to honor her efforts of support. Thankfully, things have begun to open up and we can gather with our mothers and give them the “day off” by bringing the meal to them.
Or perhaps you will take them out to brunch or dinner? Or help with something they would really like to do that day?
If your mother is no longer living, how can you remember and celebrate her? Will you visit her gravesite? Will you place flowers or something else that honors her memory by her headstone? Do you have a tradition for recognizing and remembering your mother?
How might you extend that Mother’s Day tradition to a local “Mother” who has contributed to you or our community? How can you honor and celebrate those who have actively mothered as advocates for others?
What will you do differently this Mother’s Day to recognize the many creative, caring, loving, dynamic women in your life — not just your mother, but the women who mother us all in some way?
