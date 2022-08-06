Whether it’s been weeks, months or years since the death of your loved one, you may discover that some things just don’t feel as fun as they once did.
Perhaps going to the Indiana State Fair in August was a family tradition. You may have gone every year seeking the most outrageous food treat — always being sure to have an ear of corn, turkey leg or stop at the Dairy Barn for a grilled cheese and a milkshake. It turns out that food is one of the many ways we are connected to the people we love.
But now, without your loved one, the shine and attraction of those activities and foods just aren’t there. You miss your loved one. It’s August and you find yourself longing for and feeling sad about this lost tradition at the same time. It is so confusing, this mix of feelings around a death loss. What once was is no longer. Something that was anticipated and enjoyed doesn’t feel the same at all.
Deciding what to do with these traditions is part of navigating your loss and finding wholehearted living again. First, go easy on yourself. It may be your first year without your beloved “ride or die” partner for the Indiana State Fair or some other August, September or Indiana fall tradition. If that’s the case, gentleness with your tender heart is the first order of business.
After that, you may choose to do something entirely different rather than whatever was the tradition. Perhaps you will make a completely new plan — this is an opportunity to think about what might feel comforting and healing in the moment. You may one day return to the Indiana State Fair to make a new tradition there. But for the present time, you may seek out an alternative.
What will your alternative be? This is something only you can decide. While it can be unsettling, there is freedom in a choosing time after a loss. What might feel like fun? Who can you recruit to join you in solidarity or support? Who can you invite that will also understand if, at the last moment, you decide not to go? These are questions to consider as you notice and feel your way into the sense of loss, longing and desire.
Even if you choose to follow tradition and attend your annual August activity, you may discover that you have needs you’ve not considered. One of those needs might look like agreeing to go and then, at the last minute deciding not to attend after all. That is OK.
Another need might be to attend with a curiosity about whatever the tradition is. Staying curious can help you make new observations about your tradition. Does it help you remember in ways that bring delight or comfort? Can you give your tender heart room to be present and feel your loss at the same time?
If you feel stuck in any of these feelings, finding support in the form of a grief support group or therapist can be affirming and supportive.
Loose Funeral Homes and Crematory hold a grief support group every Tuesday evening at 6 p.m. at the Carriage House behind the main funeral home. Everyone is always welcome.