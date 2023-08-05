Attending a visitation for someone you don’t know personally can be daunting.
There are unknown elements that feel uncertain. Will there be an open casket? How will I feel about teary family members? What should I say? These and other questions may leave you feeling like attending is just too hard.
And yet, for the family standing beside a casket or urn, your attendance is often appreciated more than you know.
Perhaps you didn’t know the individual who died, but you do know their spouse, son or daughter, or grandchildren.
Surviving family members are reeling with the death of their loved one. They are in an unsettling and uncertain time. Your familiar face, the time you take to visit and the support you provide — even when you don’t have any words — is essential.
It is hard to know what to say. There are things people often say, but I’ve learned they are not so helpful to the person hearing them. For instance, “He/she’s in a better place;” “God needed them more than you did;” “They lived a long life;” “I’m sorry for your loss;” “He/she looks so peaceful.”
Well-meaning comments like these don’t always land well on the ears of the one hearing them. After all, they would rather their loved one was still living, no matter their age. Depending on the circumstances, these platitudes can feel hurtful, even when that is not your intention.
Instead, you can choose your words and actions carefully. You can offer comfort in a hug or by holding hands briefly as you move through the receiving line of a visitation. You can say things like, “This is so hard;” “My thoughts are with all of you;” “I’m holding you in my prayers in the days to come.”
If you choose to offer some kind of support, be specific. This day is overwhelming and when you ask, “How can I help?”, the recipient has too much to think about to answer.
Instead, you may say something like, “We’ll be over to cut the grass every week for the next month;” “We are happy to make a grocery run and can check in by text next week to see what you need;” “We can make sure your child gets to baseball practice, gymnastics, swimming…next Tuesday.”
Your help is much appreciated, and you can have an impact by offering specific forms of caring.
When the immediate sense of loss has begun to ebb, I’ve observed that families continue to find comfort and support in reflecting on those who attended the visitation and services. I’ve overheard them talking — marveling, really — at the people who showed up on their behalf. The veterinarian who has served their family for a long time, barbers and hairstylists and former schoolteachers or students. People whose lives you or your loved one touched — and who hold dear their relationship with you.
Reaching out and attending the visitation or service honors and respects the life that has ended, and it values and appreciates all who survive.