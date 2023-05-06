What will be your legacy?
Did you know that the traditional meaning of the word “legacy” is about a gift of money or personal belongings that are identified in the terms of a will?
More recently though, the term holds a broader meaning.
A legacy can refer to qualities, characteristics, and memories we hold of those who have died. Knowing and understanding the legacy — how someone wants to be remembered or the impact of their life on you or those around you — can help you through the journey of loss after a death.
LIFE IS TERMINAL
We will all, one day, die. One of the legacies you can leave your family is the completion of pre-planning for a funeral.
Funeral homes can provide information, support, and education about the cost of planning for your death. Explore your funeral home’s website to discover online tools for advanced planning. These tools are a great way to start thinking about the many different legacies you are leaving behind.
Completing advanced planning is something you can gift your family members. You can make decisions in advance that will help your family journey through this process. Advanced planning allows you to pay for services that will be needed in the future at today’s rates. Your local funeral home is an excellent resource for taking these steps on behalf of your surviving family members. Getting as much in place as possible will provide comfort and peace of mind.
Advanced planning will also give you the opportunity to express your desires to your loved ones. In this process you will determine whether you would like to be buried or cremated, where you would like to be buried, or if you would like to have your cremated remains scattered.
You can determine all the necessary details before you become ill or die. And you will be giving your family a great legacy gift by communicating your wishes in advance.
CONVERSATIONS AROUND LEGACY
There are other aspects of your legacy you can carry into a family conversation. Share your thoughts and feelings about how you would like to be remembered. Be as open as you can about what you feel are your life accomplishments and successes. Express regrets, seek to make amends and heal old hurts, too. Speak to individual family members about what they mean to you, because this will offer them comfort in the days after you are gone.
If you are planning, it is a great time for listening as well. What is most important to your family members? How will they remember you? What will they cherish about your relationship? What will they find comforting? A burial? A headstone to visit? A tree planted in your honor? Something else?
Talk about the characteristics you share. Let your loved ones know that you share more than hair color! Consider the personality traits you share among you. Where do you see these characteristics in your children or grandchildren?
Share your thoughts with one another. Share your thoughts and ideas. This is a part of your legacy. It may be more important to the people you love than financial windfalls.