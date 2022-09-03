Grief after the death of a loved one has its own ebb and flow. Feelings can be intense, raw and on the surface at first. As time passes the intensity lessens but the ache of loss may continue. Waves of grief can be stirred by dates on the calendar — milestone dates that mark the progression of illness, the date of death or dates with joy attached such as anniversaries and birthdays.
As life goes on, things soften. The absence grows into a fond remembering. Stories come easier and are told with gratitude. The shape of the loss shifts into an appreciation of what was — until the time arrives for a momentous occasion in the life of the survivors.
Weddings, graduations, young people leaving for college, important life ceremonies that mark accomplishments. Important ceremonies that may bring with them the burden of absence. The longing for someone who would delight in the experience that is unfolding in the present.
A niece moves into her university dorm and recalls the joy that her absent aunt provided in her life. That aunt would have been thoroughly celebrating this moment with contributions to the room. A quilter, she would have offered a handmade graduation/college dorm room quilt crafted created to mark this moment.
A beloved grandfather would have been cheering on his grandchild with the drive to follow him into dentistry. Had he been alive, this grandchild would have joined his practice and worked, even if only part-time, alongside his grandfather. Something that might have felt predestined feels instead like an absence touched with inspiration.
These and many other life milestones, while bittersweet, are large enough to hold both sadness and rejoicing. The absent loved one would be delighted with the daughter’s or granddaughter’s marriage on his farm. The dentist would rejoice in the accomplishments of his grandson. The quilter may have made some special quilts that her family could give her niece, in the aunt’s honor, to take to college.
All these ways of remembering are part of the ongoing journey of grief. Memories invite us to be creatively engaged with loss — to consider what might be consoling, comforting and inclusive of the person who is no longer there.
Your funeral home can help you tap into remembrances weeks, months or even years after someone’s death. Funeral directors know possibilities you may not have considered — such as having a blanket using a picture of your loved one. Turning ashes long held into cherished jewelry that keeps your loved one close. They can help you consider memorializing your loved one with an upcoming occasion in mind.
You can make choices that include the presence of your loved one in the occasion. A legacy side table at a wedding can feature pictures of every bride from the past — great-grandmothers, grandmothers and mothers alike. Foods can be prepared for celebrations just like the deceased would have made them. Toasts can be made in their honor — simply mentioning by name during a ceremony or a celebration brings that person into the celebration and the memories of their influence in your life.