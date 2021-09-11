Recently a friend lost her puppy. Her pet’s death was unexpected and, in many ways, unexplainable.
Most of all, though, it was traumatic and hard.
Losing a young animal is just as difficult as losing an older pet. It is a different experience, perhaps — because you’ve only known your pet for a few weeks or months — but it is painful nonetheless. After all, you’ve been busy forging a relationship with that pet. He or she has been worming their way into your heart.
You’ve invested in your pet, first by making the decision to invite that animal into your life, then by making commitments of time, energy, and funds to giving that new arrival the best life experiences. Perhaps you’ve participated in a puppy training class, spent time on the floor playing with your kitten, or purchased pet beds, playthings, and of course healthy foods for your growing pet.
You and your young pet have been together for many waking moments. Your energies have gone into creating the safest places for your pet. You’ve insured that your pet can’t leave the yard, for instance. Or you’ve helped your pet get to know other pets in your home. All the while, you’ve been thinking about how this relationship will look in the future. You’ve dreamed of the life you and your pet will have for years to come.
Suddenly though, your young pet has died. Everything has changed and your heart has been broken. Perhaps you find yourself struggling with the grief of this particular loss. Your feelings of sorrow over this loss may stir your feelings about past losses too. Grief has shown up in an unexpectedly painful way.
Here are some things you might do to take good care of yourself as you mourn the death of your pet:
Be gentle with yourself. There is no measuring the level of pain a death loss causes. It doesn’t matter how long you’ve had your pet — your pet’s death is still a sad loss.
Allow yourself time. Take things slowly. Notice what feelings show up during this time. Try not to suppress them. Instead, try to acknowledge them and to remember your pet with warmth even in longing.
Look through your pictures. We take so many pictures with our phones these days. And you may have posted pictures of your pet on social media. Take time to sift through the pictures, looking with curiosity for the ones that offer comfort. Notice pictures that remind you of your pet’s growth, learning and love for you. Relish these pictures when you are able.
Share stories about your pet. These stories may look like an obituary or written tribute that lets others know that you’ve had a loss and also describes your special relationship with your beloved animal. Obituaries, note cards made with your pet’s picture on them, even postcards with the birth and death dates of your pet are ways you can let others know that you are grieving.
For whatever length of time, you have shared your life and opened your heart to your pet. Give yourself time to take in your loss. If you need to, reach out and seek grief support from your pet’s veterinarian, from local pet cremation services or from a counselor if you find intense feelings of grief and loss persisting.
Loyal and True Pet Cremation Services offers a Pet Grief Group the third Thursday of each month, at 6 p.m. at the Carriage House. Everyone is always welcome to attend, free of charge. Please feel free to join us.
