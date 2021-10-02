Cultures around the world and within our community remember, honor and celebrate the lives of loved ones in many ways.
Dia de los Muertos or Day of the Dead, is a two-day holiday that originated in Mexico which commemorates the return of the deceased to Earth and celebrates living loved ones. The celebration reflects the richness and diversity of indigenous communities of Mexico. Also associated with the Catholic celebrations of All Souls’ Day and All Saints’ Day, it is a much less solemn occasion and is portrayed as a joyful celebration rather than mourning.
Many think the holiday is connected to Halloween because of the dates (Oct. 31 – Nov. 2), however, Dia de los Muertos is its own holiday. It is the images of skeletons (calacas) and skulls (calaveras) that seem to give that impression. Those items are part of the expression of celebrating with those who have died. Skulls and skeletons appear as face paint, candied treats, parade masks and dolls. They are almost always featured enjoying life, sometimes in fancy clothing or entertaining situations.
Behind the entertainment and fancy clothing is an emphasis on the dead being insulted by mourning and sadness. Dia de los Muertos honors those who have died with favorite foods, beverages and ongoing parties. Often parties occur at gravesides where family members clean and decorate the graves.
The holiday emphasizes that death is a natural part of life that unfolds from birth through childhood to adulthood. On Dia de los Muertos, the dead awaken and join in a celebration with their loved ones.
At home, celebrations can include a small family altar called an ofrenda. Photographs, favorite foods, candles, flowers, beverages and personal items can all be included on the ofrenda in honor of the loved one.
Nov. 1st is a day designated for children who have died. Children’s graves are decorated with white orchids and baby’s breath. Adults are honored on Nov. 2 by placing bright orange marigolds on their graves.
Understanding the ways other cultures honor those who have died gives us the opportunity to explore what resonates with us. For instance, a friend lost her younger sister in 2017. Her sister was only 53. Although she is not Hispanic, the friend has chosen to create an ofrenda during the month of October in honor of her sibling. Each year she assembles important photographs that represent her sister’s life and its adventures. Her hiking boots, her favorite recipes written in her hand writing, a sweater she loved. She adds fresh flowers as the holiday gets closer. Her sister had a beloved dog who died just weeks before her, so the dog’s leash and collar are on the ofrenda too.
If you were to make an ofrenda for your loved one this year, what would you place on it? What items remind you most of their life and how they lived it? What foods did they love? Take your time and build your ofrenda slowly. You can add pictures and memorial elements all month long. You can even write notes to your loved one and place them in a bowl on the ofrenda. If you are comfortable, invite others to add their own thoughts, too. On Dia de los Muertos, open the notes and read them carefully. Stay curious about your loved one’s life as well as their impact on yours.
