Every loss has its own unique qualities. We cannot measure the impact of losses of those dear to us. There are layers to each loss, including the death of a child.
No matter the age of a child, when they die, we can feel the pull of sorrow, see the long arc of their absence with us in the yet untold and unanticipated story of our lives. The lives we thought would forever be intertwined with theirs.
There is an immediacy of a child’s death. Sudden, inexplicable, challenging for reasons of health or addiction or accident, all the different causes of death are overshadowed by the news of the death itself. A child, a youth, a young adult, has died. His or her parents are impacted in profound ways. Siblings are wounded. And while seemingly impossible implications ripple out from the death loss itself, the truth is, there has been a death. An untimely and unanticipated death. There are no easy answers only what feels like a gaping hole where that child once stood.
The death of a child can feel as if your world has been shattered. Not only has your child died, but so too have many of your dreams. You imagined a future where this child grew up, went to work, became an engaged and active citizen, married, and had children of their own. They built a satisfying life and most of all, lived a life of love and happiness.
There is the profound grief that your child has died — after all, you fully anticipated dying before your child. You are the parent and as such, are older than your child. Certainly, this is something completely out of the natural order of things.
How do you find your footing again?
In Toni Morrison’s novel “Jazz,” two main characters have a conversation about a very specific kind of loss — layered losses that are quite personal. Alice is suffering and her friend Violet speaks wisdom to her profound loss saying, “You got anything left to you to love, anything at all, do it.”
Start there. What are the people and things, you have left to love? Look around, notice, take stock when you are able. Think on the things that bring your life meaning.
Think of the things that brought meaning to your child, too. Keep an eye out for what you love and where you can expend that love. Trust that your heart will heal, and you will discover new meaning even in this most profound loss.
In this season of your life, how can you live alongside your tender loss? What are the things that feel the most honoring of your child? Who are the people around you who love you and loved your child, too?
Hold fast to your memories; seek ways to be involved in “what you got left to love.” Do that with your whole heart. It will provide you with unexplainable comfort.
If you continue to suffer, seek support. Reach out to a clergy member, to a dear and trusted friend, to a support group. Find help because this loss is difficult to carry — and we are all meant to care for one another when we are hurting.