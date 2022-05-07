Each day we spend hours with people who are not our immediate family. Those people, our co-workers, colleagues, and business partners, are an important part of our lives. For some of us, we’ve worked alongside people for decades — they’ve become friends. They’ve been a second family.
So, when a co-worker dies, their absence is felt in many ways. Whether we are working with them in the present or worked together years ago, we experience their death as a significant loss. We remember their influence on our work and personal lives. We recall who they were to us and wonder how we can get involved in memorializing them.
Funeral directors assist families in putting together a service that honors their loved ones. They can also assist with ideas and strategies that help families identify and connect the memorial or celebration of life service with the work life of the one who died.
Over the years people have taught me that co-workers as well as family have a desire to make meaning out of their loss experience.
Starting with the obituary, there are many different opportunities to tell the story of the one who died. The obituary, the calling or visitation and the memorial or celebration of life service are all opportunities to include the stories of family as well as colleagues and friends.
From displaying workplace accomplishments in the form of awards, honors and tributes to images of their work accomplishments — as in the case of a builder whose work included structures across the community. Colleagues arranged photographs of many of his construction projects, and brought his hard hat and tool belt to be put on display.
In another situation, colleagues who had already lost one co-worker in recent months, were hungry to participate in putting together packets of seeds in honor of their friend. That friend had a green thumb, so it was only fitting to offer all those in attendance sunflower seeds in personally assembled packets with their co-worker’s picture on the front.
Assistance may also come from the service officiant, who can help create space for colleagues to speak. While having a speaking role isn’t for everyone, it can help those in attendance learn more about their friend or family member’s accomplishments and contributions to the lives of others. People often appreciate learning more about the life of someone they hold dear.
Creativity is an essential aspect of remembering those with whom we have worked. Sometimes companies choose to write their own tributes and memorials. Depending upon the work of the company and the individual’s role, companies have developed imaginative opportunities to remember and honor the individual. These opportunities do not have to occur at the same time as the funeral service; they can take place when it feels right for the organization. Often things like on-site tree plantings or memorial bench installations can be a time for families to gather with colleagues for support, remembering and honoring.
Funeral directors can also provide suggestions, assistance and support as services are arranged to include colleagues and friends.