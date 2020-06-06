June is the month of Father’s Day. Yet, if your Dad has died, it can feel like a month of empty Sundays. Your dad’s death can leave you longing for his company, especially when advertising promotes all kinds of Father’s Day specials. Images of dads and their kids, multi-generational families, and traditional dad-like activities (picture dad standing by a grill) are all stark reminders that your own father is gone.
Even though your Dad is gone, you have an opportunity to use Father’s Day and the days leading up to it to be curious. Whether you had a close relationship with your father or a difficult one, this holiday can offer chances to connect, reflect and create.
If you were close to your father, what were the qualities you most admired? What activities did you enjoy together? Fishing, hiking, swimming, working under the hood of a car together or perhaps sharing in chores to make your home a better place to live.
Did your father coach your Little League team? Teach you to swim? Did he teach you life skills — how to change a tire, how to garden, handle a chain saw or other tools? Did he influence your career choices? Was he important to your children as their grandfather? These and other questions can help you consider ways to remember your father on this holiday. What might you do on Father’s Day that would connect his qualities or activities that you shared?
There are those who perhaps had difficult relationships with their father. This day may be more challenging. Instead of dwelling on who your father was or was not, this is an opportunity to look to those who fathered you when you needed it most. Perhaps some of those parental figures are gone from your life as well. You can consider the ways they impacted who you have become. And you can make choices about honoring these special “dads.” If those secondary dads are still around, you have a chance to let them know just how important they are or were in your life. You can reach out on this holiday to share your appreciation.
For all who are missing a father, grandfather, uncle, brother or father figure, this is also a day to visit their final resting place. Take time to honor the life these men lived — to reflect on their contribution to your life but also to the lives of those around you. Take time to express gratitude. If you have children who miss your father (and their grandfather), help them take steps to remember and pay tribute.
As a parent, you are always teaching your children — even in grief and loss. Take time to notice what it means to them as well as yourself on this holiday. Talk about their memories (sometimes feelings are too hard to express but memories bring us laughter and tears).
Memories help us all connect to the most valuable parts of our relationships with others. Father’s Day is a holiday for sharing memories as well as making new ones.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.