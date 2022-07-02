The sudden and unexpected death of a loved one brings with it not only grief over the loss, but challenging decisions. One of those decisions is how to pay for the funeral arrangements at hand.
In some cases, your loved one may have done some pre-planning. Pre-planning includes partial or complete payment for a service. When a family member has completed the pre-planning process, he or she has paid for the cost of the funeral they desire.
In the process they may have chosen the type of burial they would like to have, selected a casket for burial or identified cremation as their preference. Some may have purchased a burial plot in their desired cemetery. Advanced decisions provide help for the grieving family. In pre-planning, a loved one has given family members a head start on the expenses of paying for their arrangements.
This is not always the case, however. Sometimes a death is very sudden and the person who died is young enough to have not considered their funeral yet. A funeral home is an excellent resource. A funeral director will provide compassionate information essential to making a decision that fits your needs, desires and budget.
Losing a loved one in a sudden death experience is traumatic. Take care of yourself as you seek to make decisions about care for your loved one, cremation, burial and ceremony options following their death. This is an overwhelming situation. Take notes. Ask lots of questions. Take your time and consider ways to ask for the help you need from others.
While the expenses related to your loved one’s death can seem overwhelming at first, your funeral director can assist you in exploring cost-effective options. For instance, if you wanted to have an open casket funeral service, a beautiful ceremonial casket may be rented. And after the services, the inside casket can be used as a cremation casket later followed by a burial or placing an urn in a niche or scattering of the cremated remains in a cemetery or favorite location.
You can speak to your funeral director to find out if your loved one is eligible for Medicaid or trustee assistance to offset or completely cover the funeral costs.
You can also seek support from family members. As you face all these decisions, ask others to help where they are able. Can some family members contribute to the cost? Or perhaps your church might be able to assist with some of the financial needs.
If your loved one was a veteran, he or she may qualify for a complete burial or cremation service, including a burial vault and bronze or granite memorial and a grave in a beautiful national veterans cemetery. A funeral director will be able to assist you with this information and the selection of the national veteran’s cemetery of your choice.
You may also seek online strategies to cultivate the financial resources you need. Social media has made it possible to raise funds quickly from supportive family and friends around the world. If someone offers to assist you with this type of process, accept their knowledge and expertise.
When someone we love dies, we need help and support and it often comes from surprising places. Funeral directors are well versed in helping families under all different circumstances. We believe everyone has the right to a decent service and we find it rewarding to help anyone in need.