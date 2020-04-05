Funeral homes have a long tradition of supporting families who mourn the loss of a loved one. In these challenging days, we remain dedicated to serving our communities. And, we continue to explore ways to offer support and encourage meaning during times of loss.
Death losses are the primary experience of grief with which we work. We also recognize that people in this community are experiencing many different kinds of non-death losses. Loss of steady work, loss of routine as families shelter in place, loss of connections within our greater Anderson community – because we can’t be together to worship, play or celebrate.
We cannot gather to support one another when someone dies. These and many other circumstances are on our radar as I think about grief.
Grief is all around us.
Yet, there are opportunities now to support one another. Funeral homes are adapting by offering invitation-only services for small family gatherings following a death. Later, when we can all gather in larger groups, we will support and encourage families to celebrate the life of their loved one with another gathering.
For some, it is difficult to consider these two options. They go against traditional gatherings after a death. And yet, these unusual times also offer meaningful alternatives. This is, after all, an opportunity to slow down. Slowing down after a death has occurred is a chance for healing to begin.
I often think that if we took more time between the death of a loved one and the celebration of their life, we might have a different experience. By moving quickly from death to funeral service, we sometimes short-circuit an opportunity for reflection, consideration and creative honoring. When things happen in a matter of days, we may miss opportunities that aren’t available so quickly.
When I’ve worked with families in the past that have, for whatever reason, delayed a service, I’ve noticed some significant differences. For instance, the time between the death and the service gives everyone a chance to catch their breath. Family members are more rested and available to be involved in the service because they are rested. Ideas about the service are sometimes richer and more dynamic. Meaningful music, scripture, poetry and celebratory elements have bubbled up and are available because of the time difference. In some cases, more people, from further away, can attend. Memories have arisen and become significant aspects of the service. Family members have learned more about the ways in which their loved one touched the lives of others, giving additional meaning to the celebration. Nothing, it seems, is lost – and everything is gained.
Delaying the larger service is allowing for a generous and comforting experience of loss. Social distancing is giving us all unimagined and surprising gifts. We can wait to see what else we learn by holding this practice for one another until we can be together again.
However, if you are in need of someone to talk to about your grief, no matter how recent the loss, we have our Loose Funeral Homes certified grief counselor available to take a call, FaceTime or set up a Zoom meeting with you during this forced time of separation.
We want to make sure everyone stays safe and is supported during this extraordinary time in our history. Please call our office at 765-649-5255, for our staff to schedule a secure meeting with Andrea Duckworth, if you are in need of any of these options, while we are forced to stay at home for any non-essential issues.
