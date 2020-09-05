During these difficult pandemic months, pets have been an even more important part of family life. Pets provide a special, quiet, loving presence. When things are hard, pets are the source of unconditional love and companionship.
Because this is even truer right now, when a pet dies, their absence becomes a deeply felt grief. We miss their quiet presence. The sounds of paws on hardwood floors, the schedule pets help us keep with the need for food and water, play and time outdoors. Perhaps even when we do not feel like going out, our pets long for exercise and a good ball throw or swim. Pets have been giving extra structure to days that may feel completely unstructured. They can also provide an unspoken comfort amid chaos — which at times seems to be at every corner.
Perhaps the death of your pet has come because of illness, old age or infirmity. Whatever the cause, you may find yourself deeply mourning their absence. And, in that mourning, searching for ways to make meaning. It may feel even more challenging because there are so many other kinds of losses in our daily lives right now. What can you do to support yourself during this difficult loss?
Remember, this is the death of a precious member of your family. Use some of the same strategies you have learned after the death of any other loved one. Look for ways to make meaning and remembrances for your pet.
Celebrate your pet’s life with a time of sharing stories. Write these stories down and gather them along with cherished pictures of your pet. You may want to assemble these in a prominent place in your home — some place where you can see them every day. Where you can remember your pet and mourn their absence. Children can be invited to draw pictures of your pet — and to put these together in your display. Eventually, you may create a photo or memory album about your pet from these items.
Seek other lasting resources for memorializing your pet. These may be available at any facility that handles pet cremation. Blankets featuring your pet’s likeness, pet urns, stones for the garden engraved with your pet’s name and paw print charms are among the things you can purchase to remember your pet’s place in you or your family’s life.
You may also decide to search out a final resting place for your pet. Look into a pet cemetery in your community. These are very personal decisions, and pet specialists that assist with your pet’s cremation can support you with the knowledge you need to make choices.
If your sense of loss and mourning feels overwhelming, seek assistance. Reach out to people such as a counselor or a pet loss support group. Loyal and True Pet Cremation Services offer a free pet loss group the third Thursday of each month, at 6 p.m. at the Carriage House behind Loose Funeral Homes and Crematory, 200 West 53rd St., Anderson.
Find books about pet loss. And talk about your pet with others who knew him or her. Find ways to recall the meaning your pet brought to your life. Let the tears come. Welcome happy memories when you are able.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.