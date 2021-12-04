Losing a loved one is difficult at any time. However, experiencing a loss during the holidays can be particularly hard.
It is often the case that someone who has been ill a long time and holds on for one more holiday. He or she may hope for that last holiday with family — and then die in the days after the holiday. Surviving family members can find this to be a challenge; their loved one received their holiday wish. And, they died.
People have taught me that grief itself is fraught with the feelings of both the loved one’s life and last wishes and the stark reality of their passing. Whether attached to the holidays or not, a loved one’s death is filled with emotions that are wide ranging and specific to the relationship you had with that person.
For some this can be tough — perhaps the relationship was difficult or estranged. Perhaps bridges had been burned by addiction or mental illness. Perhaps holidays had always been difficult because of a strained relationship. So, a death during this season can leave challenging emotions that feel so far out of line with the carols, twinkling lights and festivities marking the holidays.
Because there are lots of mixed emotions surrounding a death during the holiday season, be gentle with yourself and others. Navigating a loss can be difficult at any time, but particularly so during the holiday season.
There are many services and resources available to you through your funeral home. Funeral directors can offer suggestions and strategies for planning a funeral, celebration of life or memorial service. They can talk you through the timing of a service, offer resources of support for you, immediate family members or close friends, and can share ideas about making meaning. They can also connect you with community grief support such as pastors, counselors, hospice programs.
In addition, many funeral homes offer programs of holiday encouragement during this time. Attending a holiday memorial ceremony can be another way to slow down and acknowledge your own experience of loss. It can also be a place for meeting others who are having similar experiences.
Holiday gatherings sponsored by funeral homes give you and your family another outlet for honoring and sharing about your loved one. Often those who have died in the last year are being honored again during a holiday service. Families find it a comfort to hear their loved one’s name called out, to light a ceremonial candle or to participate in whatever elements of ceremony are being offered.
You can watch out for other events offered by your funeral home as well. For example, the Wreaths Across America program is an international event honoring all veterans and their loved ones by placing holiday wreaths on headstones in December.
The Gardens at Willowcrest Park will offer a Wreaths Across America service at noon on Saturday, Dec. 18. Everyone is welcome to join us for this very important service honoring American veterans around the world and placing a wreath on the graves of those who paid the ultimate sacrifice, who are still missing in action or who have passed since serving in all branches of the United States armed forces.
Above all, I invite you to slow down after a loss during this busy season. Give yourself as much compassion as possible. Be gentle with yourself in the wake of your loss. And know that you are not alone during this difficult time. There are many people waiting to support and comfort you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.