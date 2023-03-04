Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Indianapolis IN has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Indiana... Youngs Creek at Amity. Flatrock River near Columbus. Sugar Creek near Edinburgh. Mill Creek near Cataract. East Fork White River near Rivervale. East Fork White River at Columbus. East Fork White River at Williams. White River at Anderson. Wildcat Creek near Jerome. Mississinewa River near Ridgeville. .Rain from the last couple of days has either led to flooding or will to lead to flooding along area rivers. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/ind. This statement will be updated within the next 12 to 24 hours. && ...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING TO TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...White River at Anderson. * WHEN...From this morning to tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 11.0 feet, Flood waters inundate Edgewater Park. Water approaches Grand Avenue east of Broadway Street Bridge. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 11:30 AM EST Saturday the stage was 10.7 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 11:30 AM EST Saturday was 10.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 10.8 feet this evening. It will then fall below flood stage late tonight. - Flood stage is 10.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&