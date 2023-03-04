Funeral homes are serving families whose loved one died of some form of dementia.
The individual’s diagnosis may have come years ago. And the journey to the moment of planning a funeral could have been long, difficult, exhaustive and demanding. Suffering of the individual and those responsible for care has ended. The death of their loved one can feel like a relief.
While it may feel like a relief, the sense of grief and loss can also feel profound. The loved one with dementia lived a life much different than perhaps he or she had hoped. And his or her family lived a life filled with increasing levels of absence. The person who died was no longer the person they knew and loved and had not been for quite some time. Yet, a death has occurred.
Grief, loss, mourning, doubt, regret and relief can all feel very complicated in these or similar circumstances. The progression of changes can seem like one long process of mourning; mourning each loss as it comes until your loved one dies.
With dementia loss, like many other long-term illnesses, the ongoing nature of the losses produces very individual experiences of mourning. Because loss is such a personal experience, family members may find that their own response is not that of siblings or other close relatives. There is no one right way to have a grief experience because there are many factors that contribute to what grief looks like and feels like.
Sometimes it is hard not to judge one another’s experience of a loss. And yet, there is an opportunity within a loss to give each other grace. To understand that your experience is different from those around you in depth, timing and in the experience of relief too.
We can only give one another our most compassionate responses with the understanding that while we may all grieve the same death, where we are in our life journey can impact our individual experience of it.
Over time, there are also opportunities. Family members can individually and collectively begin to look for the deeper memories of their loved one’s life. Recalling who the person was before cognitive loss slowly took them away can be a rich and resourceful way to uncover healing. Family members can help one another remember the “before” of their loved one’s life — who they were, how they lived, what was important to them.
Sharing these memories of the past can help everyone recall what that individual loved the most, what was important to them, what impact they had on lives around them. Within those stories of the loved one’s life are the morsels that become their truest legacy.
Memories are a rich playground of ideas, narratives and images of that person across the years leading up to their disappearance into dementia. Memories are also the place of hope and healing.
Watch for the new information that arrives with memories — see what you notice that becomes helpful in going forward. Memories provide a window into life’s lessons and how to live alongside the grief now.