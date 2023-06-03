I read somewhere that June 22, 2023, is National Onion Ring Day.
As weird as it might seem to write about that here, what it really made me consider was all the foods of summer and how they are connected to people we love.
A friend’s mother loved onion rings. Her mother claimed to know the best places to eat onion rings across central Indiana. Maybe as you are reading this you can think of your favorite place to get onion rings, too!
Seriously though, as a funeral director, I often learn little tidbits like this about the families I serve. Details about the person’s life such as favorite foods help us connect to memories of loved ones. What did he or she like to eat? Where did they like to go for their favorite food? Or was it something they preferred to make themselves? Do you have the recipe?
Food is perhaps one of our most intimate connectors. Family traditions are built around food. This time of year, it may be fresh-from-the-garden foods. Things planted and raised by the hands of someone we hold dear. And when they die, we may find ourselves longing for connection to the person. One of those ways to connect is through food.
What’s food got to do with it?
Food offers us a connection to our bodies and senses. The scent of certain foods brings with it strong memories — that the individual loved fresh-baked chocolate chip cookies, for instance. The taste of a food also brings with it a very physical memory of our loved one. When we are mourning, we can remember our loved one through foods that deepen these connections.
Perhaps this is why food is such an integral part of celebrating life. Funeral homes often have gathering spaces where a repast or meal can be shared after a funeral or memorial service. Some have kitchens that include spaces for caterers to prepare elements of a meal. Families choose to connect with one another over a shared meal and to remember, even with special foods, the life lived by the one who has died.
A buffet table laden with fresh-from-the-garden foods can feel comforting even as they recall the gardener. Homemade pies, cakes and cookies may be specially selected to represent a baker. And, that special dish that he or she was known for can be a centerpiece to time spent together after a funeral service.
Your funeral director can provide ideas about the ways in which to incorporate food in a service as well. For instance, one family wanted the funeral service to be filled with the scents of fresh baked pies. As a family they enjoyed baking together prior to the service and brought the steaming pies into the room for sharing. The room was filled with the scent of peaches and pie, and family members took turns cutting and sharing the pies immediately following the service.
It turns out that food can be a part of making meaning in times of loss. So whether it’s remembering someone on National Onion Ring Day or sharing a sweet bite after a ceremony, you too can be part of identifying and remembering through food.