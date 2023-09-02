Observing family losses across our community has taught me that nothing ever really stays the same. We often think it does, but our lives and our very selves are always changing.
According to Scientific America, “roughly 330 billion cells turn over every day.” Our bodies change every single day — even at the cellular level. This fact is an opportunity to reconsider the ways we perceive our losses. Even in the deaths of loved ones, there are opportunities for personal growth, renewal, reflection and change.
Death losses create an opening in our lives — a space that can feel both empty and full of possibility. Creativity may emerge from within the grief of a life-changing loss. For instance, I know families that have become involved in supporting research in the very thing that claimed the life of their loved one.
Others have founded their own nonprofit organizations to address social issues related to the life of the one lost. And still others have used their loss experience to support people going through the same experience.
Some have chosen to honor their loved one in more individual and specific ways such as creating something new and healing from their belongings. I’ve seen stunning quilts made from old ties or T-shirts. I’ve seen favorite flannel shirts turned into hug-friendly pillows and stuffed bears. I’ve seen pictures copied onto fabric — another creative quilt solution. Memorial tattoos come from this place of being still in the memory and meaning behind the death of a loved one.
Family and friends get involved by giving to a cause that was meaningful to the individual. Some have carried on in their stead — taking over a major work role or community position, getting involved in something their loved one was passionate about helping.
Families or individuals have decided to learn more by going back to school or receiving training and changing the course of their career. These changes have come out of their experience of grief, loss and legacies left behind. Loss influences the ways people live and their understanding that life is brief, and nothing can be taken for granted.
So much storytelling happens after someone dies. Memories bubble up. Stories come from unexpected sources. New understandings arise. Spending time remembering and reflecting is an important part of grief and loss. It is in the memories that new ideas emerge. Over time, new understandings appear. Surprising new awareness can lead to opportunities to engage with a legacy that not only supports grief, but also offers creative ways of honoring. It is at this convergence of grief and memory that some of the most beautiful and creative responses appear.
Funeral homes support and help with this unfolding process. They can assist families in inviting those in attendance to get involved through charitable giving or ways of remembering the person’s life and legacy. Funeral directors seek to be creative in the services they offer, including connecting surviving family members to resources that may be of assistance in making meaning after the death.