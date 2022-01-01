For many, the start of a new year is exciting and wonderful. For those who have experienced recent losses, the start of a new year can be yet another painful reminder of the steady progress of time.
The pronounced passage of time that comes along with events such as the start of a new year can leave grieving individuals with a sense of time warp. Memories of last year’s New Year’s Day come flooding back. Social media feeds bring pictures of past events to the forefront, reminding us of the passage of time and the nature of our losses.
In fact, social media can be a both blessing and a startling reminder of just what has changed in the past months or years. Yet, it turns out that social media may have something to offer those who mourn with these lovely reminders.
For instance, prior to the pandemic, services could be recorded and viewed later, or livestreamed with the assistance of friends or family who know how to use technology tools. For instance, a service for a friend’s sister was made available to family and friends worldwide through this kind of access and technology. The service was recorded and made available for a limited time through a link provided by the immediate family members. People across diverse time zones “tuned in” when they could by using the link.
One of the outcomes of the pandemic has been the expanded use of these technology resources. Social media has become an easily accessible platform for friends and family to view a memorial service, live, from afar. This was particularly necessary during the 2020 shutdown when travel was incredibly difficult or impossible.
Now social media is becoming a “norm” as it has continued to be used when gathering sizes are limited. Livestreaming enables families to see, hear and remotely participate not only in the service itself but in the sense of “gathering” with loved ones. Livestreamed services can remain in someone’s feed for a limited time, giving everyone the chance to view it at any time. Or, if comforting, multiple times even months later.
I’ve noticed that social media also offers families opportunities to stay connected with their loved ones. Birthday postings, well wishes, photo sharing and messages of love appear on people’s social media pages long after their deaths. Friends and family members post pictures of past events … remembering the person’s life. Social media provides a way for people to come alongside their grief and honor it next to current events.
So, while New Year’s Day might appear to be a milestone of sadness, there are ways to connect it to gratitude and gladness over a life lived.
On this ending/beginning weekend, you can take a little time to reflect. Begin the new year by spending time remembering. Consider what you might do to honor the loved ones you’ve lost. Come alongside your grief with compassion for yourself. And, if you need to, plan on seeking resources in the coming weeks that will help you find gentleness and care for the feelings you have.
