Just as the death of a human family member can catch us completely unprepared for the waves of loss after they are gone, so can the death of a beloved pet.
Our pets are active members of our family. They joyfully greet us at the door when we arrive home from work. They seem to celebrate our very presence — and not just because we are the ones with thumbs that handily open the food. We are just as much a presence in their lives as they are to us.
Some pets have such a deep connection with us they seem to be once-in-a-lifetime pets. Our relationship with them is a bond we are unable to fully describe to a friend or neighbor. Yet those around us can often see that special relationship. Perhaps that pet goes with us everywhere. Perhaps he or she is always at our feet. Perhaps that pet watches our every move when we are home. Perhaps that pet has been with us through the most difficult moments in our lives — as a constant, a comfort and a companion.
When that pet dies, the hole they leave behind can feel nearly impossible to overcome.
Your awareness of their absence can feel painful, and daunting. And those around you, especially those without the same experiences you have with pets, may not understand your grief. Their words to you about your loss may feel unkind. They may be spoken without an understanding of the great absence you are experiencing. Without meaning to, the words of others can feel hurtful or leave you feeling even more isolated.
So, how will you cope with the ache and longing of your loss?
Seek support in the form of resources in your area. For instance, organizations with pet cremation services offer support for grieving the death of your pet. You may discover ways to memorialize your pet’s place in your family, home, and yard. You may also find readings and support materials that assist you during the days following your pet’s death. Even if you have not chosen services through these companies, there are still resources you can tap into to honor them.
There are also online resources such as videos, things to read and consider and ways to get involved with others who are grieving. Finding an in-person or online support group can be very comforting. Support groups offer a way to feel less isolated while helping you connect with others having similar experiences. Finding comfort in the early days after your pet’s death can be essential to easing the intensity of your loss.
You may also look for ceremonial opportunities. Some vet’s offices and pet cremation services have annual events that acknowledge the deaths of pets that have died in the last six months or year. These services can offer ways to begin healing after your loss. Even if these ceremonies are six months, a year or several years after the death of your pet, they can bring you new comfort.
Finally, give yourself time. The saying used to be that “time heals all wounds.” I have come to believe that time helps ease the intensity of a death loss. Healing looks like coming alongside the loss until it softens. Healing looks like acceptance. Healing looks like finding ways to remember our loving relationships. Healing looks like recognition of the grief when it bubbles up — honoring it again and again until it is replaced with a sense of honoring for what was.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.