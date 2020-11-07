November and Veterans Day always inspire me to think about those who have died either while serving as active duty military or having served with an honorable discharge.
Did you know that funeral directors assist families with organizing the details of military honors at a funeral service or committal service?
When you meet with the funeral director you’ve selected to take care of your loved one, you will be asked many questions about their life. Among those questions are ones that focus on his or her military service.
If your loved one was serving when he or she died or was honorably discharged even years ago, then he or she is eligible to receive military honors at their funeral. A flag-draped casket, flag folding, taps and sometimes a military rifle 21-gun salute are all part of the honors your loved one has earned. These are all available to surviving family members at no cost. They are part of what your soldier earned during his or her service.
Most often, these honors take place at the graveside as part of the final step of the funeral or memorial service. Even if a person has been cremated, there will still be a flag folding, taps and military rifle salute if it is available. Once your funeral director confirms that your loved one has been honorably discharged, the funeral director will contact the local branch of the individual’s armed service. This branch office will provide the detail that will perform the honors at the funeral home or graveside.
Experiencing military honors at a graveside service is very moving. It can be emotional and memorable for immediate family as well as all in attendance. It is a great comfort for the family members to receive the flag after it has been ceremonially folded.
Depending on the branch of military, there may also be other elements of ceremony. For instance, I’ve seen immediate family be the recipients of challenge coins and the shells from the 21-gun salute. These coins and shells are especially important to military personnel and, when given to family members, provide a lifelong link to their loved one.
Recently I attended a funeral where the honor flag had been flown on the base where the deceased fulfilled his career. The flag was flown in a special ceremony honoring him just days before the funeral service. Family members organized the flag-flying opportunity and received the flag as well as a special photo album featuring pictures of it flying at the base. (This is usually for a veteran who dies in active duty and is a much deserved and meaningful honor.)
Some families may be unaware that these opportunities are available to them. With the assistance of a funeral director, the details of military honors can be organized and carried out on behalf of your loved one. Witnessing military honors is another way to remember the scope and impact of your loved one’s life. He or she made a significant contribution to the United States with their military service.
We can never completely honor the sacrifices and dedication they have demonstrated with their military service. However, we all join in witnessing this commitment when we participate in military honors.
Your funeral director will also file for any monetary benefit that the veteran’s family may be eligible to receive, a bronze or granite memorial for the gravesite, and the Presidential Memorial Certificate.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.