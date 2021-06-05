Pets have long been mainstays of our lives. In our family, we have nearly always had at least one dog. Dogs have been constants that help create the routines of daily living. After all, they like to be fed regularly, play daily, and walked as often as times and schedules have permitted.
At Loyal and True Pet Cremation Services we know that dogs are not the only pets that give people’s lives meaning and a sense of grounding. We provide end-of-life services for cats, dogs, miniature ponies, birds, pot-bellied pigs, iguanas and more. All these pets have been trusted friends to their human counterparts. All of them have given meaning and structure to daily life.
So when a beloved companion of any shape or size dies, their absence is deeply felt. The house and yard seem extremely quiet. There is no bark or meow or squeak or squawk when you arrive home. Routines of feeding and play and simple presence of your pet are disrupted. The silence can feel magnified by the absence of keeping to your pet’s schedule.
For some of us, the pandemic increased our time at home with these beloved family members. We have spent months in the company of our pet-friends. Collectively, our lives have been shaped by this very personal relationship with our pets over these last challenging months. They have offered steadiness, unconditional love, attention and given shape to what we call “home.”
So, in this year of challenges, the loss of a pet’s companionship may be even more deeply felt. Our pets have stood by us (without knowing this past year’s circumstances) with joy in our daily presence.
How then, can you support yourself if you have experienced a pet loss in recent weeks or months? Here are some strategies you may consider:
Places of honor: Through Loyal and True services you may have selected to receive your pet’s remains in a beautiful box for display or you may have opted for a lovely pawprint keepsake. Assemble these times along with your favorite picture of your pet in a place of honor in your home. If you have children, invite them to add to their own drawings, handwritten stories, or other elements of remembrance. This is a place to include your pet’s collar, favorite treats, toys or other keepsakes.
Create a picture collage: Undoubtedly you have loads of pictures of your pet that span the course of your relationship. From young animal through adulthood, you have pictures of your growing pet. You also have pictures of yourself with your best buddy. Print your favorites from your phone so that you can assemble them in one fun frame or photo album. Keep these images handy so that you can see them whenever you think of your pet.
Reach out: Many people find that losing a pet is very painful. You are not alone if you are experiencing a deep sense of mourning. Be gentle with yourself as you ride out the feelings that come with your loss. Share your feelings with someone you trust or seek the support of a counselor.
It is OK to take time to mourn the loss of your beloved companion.
