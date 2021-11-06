November is National Alzheimer’s Disease Awareness and Family Caregivers Month. Alzheimer’s is a devastating disease that affects more than 6 million Americans and their families. Alzheimer’s is the sixth leading cause of death in our country.
The cruelty of this disease is the long slow progression of losses. The individual with the disease slowly disappears before their loved one’s eyes. At the same time, family, and friends grind slowly through loss after loss of their loved one’s cognitive abilities. When a death occurs, families are presented with an infinite number of decisions and challenges while caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease.
Funeral directors are often asked questions about whether to tell a family member with Alzheimer’s that a loved one has died. And whether that person should be included in the planning process or attend the funeral.
Even if it is confusing for the individual with Alzheimer’s to be told or they must be told more than once, it is important to let them know that their loved one has died. It may cause greater confusion for that individual to live in the confusion and uncertainty of why their loved one is absent from activities.
The next step is deciding how much or when to include the individual with Alzheimer’s in the funeral planning process. Each family assesses what’s right for them and their loved one with Alzheimer’s — some include their individual as much as possible. Others choose to include their loved one only partially, if at all. Funeral directors and officiants can aid in helping families sort how to include their loved ones in conversations.
When alerted to the circumstances, officiants can be prepared to patiently include the person with dementia in the conversations about the funeral. They come to the family meeting ready to hear the same story more than one time, thoughtfully interact with the Alzheimer’s patient and at the same time, include everyone else in the room in the conversation around the ceremony.
Ceremonies and rituals offer places for everyone in the family, including the person with Alzheimer’s, to take in the meaning of their loved one’s life and death. Those with Alzheimer’s can sense and feel the solemnity of a service, take cues from the setting, and connect it to memories they may have of past experiences. Other family members should not try to hide or mask their own grief for the person’s sake as this can cause more confusion.
As hard as this is, accommodating the person with Alzheimer’s can create meaningful opportunities for grief to be held in the community of family and friends. Everyone has a different grief experience after the death of a loved one. Even those with Alzheimer’s will experience grief and express it in nonverbal ways. Kindness, gentleness, and tender care are needed for each individual that is mourning the loss. Seeking extra help and support for oneself and loved ones with Alzheimer’s after a death loss can make room for everyone’s grief experience.
As for Family Caregivers Month, it should be celebrated every month, because so often the family caregivers are the silent superheroes who unselfishly give so much of themselves that they quite often forget to care for themselves.
If you know someone like that, try to give them a much needed break from all the duties they have taken on while caring for their loved one.
