A lot of attention is being paid to the number of deaths related to the pandemic. However, beyond the scope of those deaths are the continued losses families are facing due to old age, dementia, illness, accidents, suicides and other unexpected tragedies. As a result, it may feel as if other types of losses are being overshadowed by the COVID-19 news.
Even under less unusual circumstances, mourning the loss of a loved one can feel isolating. Now, given the limited number of people attending funerals in person, the isolation of social distancing and the limitations on visitors in hospital settings, the isolation of grief can feel even more daunting. And because the focus has been on COVID-19, families that have experienced another type of loss may feel doubly isolated.
Fortunately, today’s funeral homes are taking full advantage of online resources for grieving individuals and families. Exploring a funeral home’s website, you may find links to grief experts as well as video content related to specific types of loss. You can access information related to the loss of a spouse, parent, child or sibling.
There are excellent links to resources developed by Sesame Street that can be viewed by parents and children. These resources help children understand the experience and feelings about the death of a loved one. And for parents they provide insight into the differences in the way adults and children grieve.
Additional resources may include the possibility of signing up for daily text messages that offer words of encouragement and connection during mourning. These messages give grievers a quiet moment of reflection and comfort as they move through their loss.
An unusual outcome of this pandemic is the use of technology — not only for the grief support mentioned above, but for making services remotely viewable. Families from near and far can participate remotely in a funeral or memorial or celebration of life service. Watching the service in real time, even remotely, is beautiful and meaningful.
Before the pandemic, the experience of a service was a one-time opportunity at most funeral homes. You attended in person and depending upon the facility’s practices, immediate family may have received an audio tape or CD of the service. For many, this has been a great comfort. I know some families listen to the service for weeks or months because it brings such comfort.
A strange bonus in this challenging time is that today’s streaming of services means that families can view them more than one time. Re-watching a memorial service is a grief-supportive opportunity. It allows individuals to take their time and really soak in the love expressed during the live service. Reviewing a service slows down the moments of the service making room for the love and comforting expressions to be honored.
Finally, for those truly feeling challenged by the added layers of isolation during this time of grief, comforting words can be found through online grief support groups or individual sessions. Contact your local funeral home to inquire about grief support alternatives. Funeral homes usually maintain a list of local and regional grief resources that you can explore. Funeral homes can also share the in-person or online support groups they offer. And you are always welcome to attend our weekly Grief Support Group, held each Tuesday night at 6 p.m., in our Carriage House, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson. Also, for those of you who are grieving the loss of a beloved pet, we hold a Pet Loss Grief Support Group, held also at our Carriage House, the third Thursday of each month, also at 6 p.m.
