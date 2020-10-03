In this time of chronic loss, it can be hard to sort out just what we are mourning on any given day. The deaths of loved ones top the list. And yet, I notice that death losses experienced this year, whether COVID related or not, seem to carry more intensity.
This may be because the pandemic is ongoing and ever-changing. In addition to the continued ups and downs of cases in Indiana and across the country, there have also been the arrival of “long-haulers,” those who have survived but are experiencing continued health challenges. And there are the innumerable losses that have surrounded COVID-19. All this leaving every single one of us feeling raw, injured and exhausted.
So, what can we do to support one another? Under normal grief circumstances, I might suggest things like visiting with your pastor, attending church services and staying engaged in the activities you enjoyed before your loss. But during this time, some of these activities are not available, having been suspended indefinitely due to the possible spread of COVID.
It seems like this might be the time to develop your own best practices for self-care.
Start with the basics: Are you eating the healthiest meals you can? Are you drinking enough water every day? Are you sleeping well? Are you getting out for a walk or some form of exercise? What can you do to support your body during these challenging days, week and months ahead?
Winter flu season: We all know we are headed into Indiana’s unpredictable winter months. Days are rapidly getting shorter. Colder weather will be arriving. How will you cope with the ongoing nature of social distancing, masks and the flu season ahead? Have you spoken with your physician to develop your health care strategy? Who else is in your personal support network? Know your resources for people you may need in the coming cold and flu season.
Make a plan: Cultivate an accountability partner or two or four. These are people close to you whom you can reach out to daily. Devise a strategy for checking in – call or text every day. Perhaps your age and medical concerns will keep you from going out even as things open more. Develop strategies with your family and friends for staying connected. Explore ways you can support one another. Offer encouragement to others – when we lend a hand, we will both feel better!
Give back: These challenging times have taxed many area nonprofits. Some are finding new ways for people to volunteer — such as virtual volunteering. Look for a way to be involved virtually or in person that honors both your own needs and those of your organization of choice. Talk to others to find out what they are doing and how they are getting involved. You may discover a new passion or interest along the way.
And, if things feel too overwhelming, ask for help. Seek a grief support group in our area, such as the weekly Grief Support Group each Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Carriage House, 200 W. 53rd St., Anderson, and always open to the community.
Find a pastor or therapist who is seeing clients in person or online. Ask for the help you need. We are all in need of help during these unusual times. Seek support, encouragement, assistance and stay safe.
